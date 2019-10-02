Cavuto: When you say buy revenue, explain. Something to keep momentum going?

Cuban: So if you have to just keep on spending more money in advertising than you're gaining in revenue ...

Cavuto: But wasn't that the Amazon model in the beginning?

Cuban: In the beginning, yes, but they were able to expand their business and increase their margins ...

Cavuto: They were always cashflow posiitve

Cuban: They were for the most part. And to disclose, I have close to like a billion dollars in Amazon stock. It's my biggest [stock].

Cavuto: You and me both. It's so weird. It's so uncanny.