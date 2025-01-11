Rank all the billionaires on X and Elon Musk would be first, but Mark Cuban would also be pretty high up. So when Cuban suggested a 20-minute daily habit this week to undermine X and “destabilize” Musk, it was eye-opening.

Cuban posted his idea on rival social news network Bluesky, and then reposted it and referred to it quite a few times. It goes like this: X has about 18 million U.S. daily users, compared with 1.5 million on Bluesky. That’s a 12x advantage, but it’s shrinking fast, especially since the November election.

Bluesky, which is a “decentralized platform” and should be impervious to a one-person takeover the way Musk took over X, is “probably the last, best chance” for “the many to have control over the few” on social media, in Cuban’s words.

So, he proposed: “Is it worth 20 MINS a day to proactively recruit and bring your friends, neighbors, relatives, businesses, anyone who is or could be a user, to @bsky.app? If Bluesky ends up with more users than the others, you destabilize musk, zuck, trump.” xX has ~18m daily USA users. @bsky.app, ~1.5m. Is it worth 20 MINS a day to proactively recruit and bring your friends, neighbors,relatives, businesses, anyone who is or could be a user, to @bsky.app?If Bluesky ends up with more users than the others, you destabilize musk, zuck, trump. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban.bsky.social) 2025-01-06T22:31:47.049Z Cuban has become a prolific Bluesky user since November, praising it as a “less hateful world” compared with X.

He has 869,000 followers there, which makes him apparently the fifth-most-followed person on the network — compared with 8.8 million followers on X. ‘It’s my favorite, follow me on Bluesky.’ Speaking at CES in Las Vegas this week, he encouraged the crowd to follow him, and said Bluesky offers a starkly different environment from X (née, and still called reflexively by many, Twitter). “I’m on Bluesky now,” Cuban told a crowd. “It’s my favorite — follow me on Bluesky. I answer a lot more questions there than on Twitter. Twitter’s a shithole these days.”

Cuban also dissed Twitter/X immediately after X CEO Linda Yaccarino argued that advertisers should allocate more ad budgets to the Musk-owned site. “You don’t have to go to Pornhub, you can go to X and you can be 13 years old,” Cuban said on the same stage immediately after Yaccarino had appeared, suggesting that X is overrun with unsavory content. In other posts and appearances, Cuban also criticized Meta’s decision this week to end fact-checking and suggested that the “community notes” features on X, and soon-to-come on Meta’s Threads, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, aren’t effective.

Might be inevitable anyway We should acknowledge that Bluesky has, whether by design or not, gained traction quickly as a more politically left-leaning community than the right-leaning community Musk has promoted on X. If our polarized American society is any indication, that might suggest Bluesky is likely to continue to develop as a rival to X in any event. You need only to look at the list of the most-followed users: above Cuban, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in first place, followed in second through fourth by George Takei, Mark Hammil, and the brand site for The Onion.

The New York Times comes in sixth. From a personal perspective, I’ve been on Twitter/X since September 2008, which means I was there nine months before Musk (not that there’s a prize). But I find myself using Bluesky much more often now than X (I’m at @billmurphyjr in both places), although not exclusively.

Still a ways to go What stops me from moving away from X entirely? Mainly, I find X still beats Bluesky on some niche topics I care about, including some business areas, plus soccer, and real-time coverage of some breaking news. But that, I suppose, is the kind of thing that Cuban wants to change.

It’s worth noting that as Cuban criticizes X and Threads and others, he’s not actually suggesting people stop using them, but that they build up Bluesky as a decentralized platform that supposedly can’t be controlled. No real downside All of which leads to the question of whether you, or your business, should get aboard the Cuban Express to Bluesky. Everyone will make their own decision, of course, but it doesn’t seem like there’s any real downside to at least claiming your profile.

It’s also easier than moving to some other sites, in that Bluesky is set up to mimic technical features and expectations that people grew up with on Twitter before it became X — with the major difference of being able to control your own algorithm. As the site grows, and if the reach of other social media sites continues to be diluted — and if the communities you care about migrate over — you might be glad you did. No intention to destabilize anyone is required. For most of us, it might just be about looking for new opportunities where the crowd is headed.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.