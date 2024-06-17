We’d protest, but she said the same thing almost every time: “Isn’t it nice when that stops?”

Sure enough, even though I was annoyed at the idea that she was cutting off my fifth-in-a-row Batman cartoon, she had a point. Even if you’ve been enjoying the noise, sometimes it’s nice to suddenly hear nothing at all. With that, let’s talk about McDonald’s and artificial intelligence.

A few days ago, McDonald’s told franchisees that it plans to suspend a two-year-old test to use artificial intelligence for drive-through orders. McDonald’s is apparently going so far as to remove the automated order-taking (AOT) technology it installed in more than 100 U.S. restaurants.

The message to franchisees from McDonald’s USA chief restaurant officer Mason Smoot, obtained by the trade publication Restaurant Business stated: “While there have been successes to date, we feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly.

After a thoughtful review, McDonald’s has decided to end our current partnership with IBM on AOT and the technology will be shut off in all restaurants currently testing it no later than July 26, 2024.” McDonald’s also said the company will make “an informed decision on a future voice ordering solution by the end of the year.”

Not mentioned in the official statement is something that apparently almost everyone realizes in the background, which is that AI-infused drive-through ordering apparently doesn’t work all that well.

At the very least, it doesn’t work well enough to prevent people from making a bunch of trending TikTok videos about its mistakes. I asked both McDonald’s and IBM for comment but hadn’t heard back by the time this article was set to publish. However, both companies did give statements to Restaurant News, which I’ll include in part here:

McDonald’s: “As we move forward, our work with IBM has given us the confidence that a voice-ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future,” McDonald’s said. “We see tremendous opportunity in advancing our restaurant technology and will continue to evaluate long-term, scalable solutions …”

IBM: “This technology is proven to have some of the most comprehensive capabilities in the industry, fast and accurate in some of the most demanding conditions. While McDonald’s is reevaluating and refining its plans for AOT, we look forward to continuing to work with them on a variety of other projects.” We should talk about the genesis of the whole soon-to-be-suspended McDonald’s project. About five years ago, I wrote about how some of this unfolded. First, McDonald’s paid $300 million to buy a company that pioneered digital menu boards, and then bought a company called Apprente, which McDonald’s then called “an early-stage leader in voice-based, conversational technology.” Next, McDonald’s rolled some of these tech companies into a venture it called McD Tech Labs, and two years after that it sold McD Tech Labs to IBM. Finally, IBM and McDonald’s partnered on the current underwhelming attempt that McDonald’s now says it’s suspending.

Also, Restaurant Business cites a long list of other smaller fast food chains that it says have “jumped fully on board” with AI-enabled ordering, among them: Checkers, Rally’s, Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr., Krystal, Wendy’s, Dunkin, and Taco Johns. Here, at least for now, it doesn’t matter what all those other people are doing. McDonald’s is doing the exact opposite.

Of course, artificial intelligence is coming. No matter what its flaws are in the short term, too many companies have spent too much time and money to allow a classic economic theory like the sunk cost fallacy to interrupt our shared inexorable march.

Still, in the face of all of this, I’m enjoying the notion that at least one big company would take a time out to think things through before force-feeding us an AI-infused fast food future. We might be back at it tomorrow or later this year. But still, I can’t help but hear my mom’s voice from long ago: “Isn’t it nice when that stops?”

