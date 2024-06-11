McDonald’s Just Introduced a Brilliant New Product, Because Nobody Wants to Talk to a Robot

It’s sort of like an intentional deepfake with a hopefully heartfelt message for your grandma.

Let’s talk about McDonald’s and artificial intelligence.

Everyone’s favorite subjects, right?

Last month, Google said it would start sharing AI-generated summaries at the top of search results. Even as I wrote this Monday, Apple announced its long-awaited Apple Intelligence AI, which will be integrated deeply into most Apple products. But while I think people are intrigued by the potential of AI, they’re also largely skeptical. A study last November found that more than half of Americans (52%) are “more concerned than excited” about the idea of AI in daily life, while just 10% said they’re “more excited than concerned.”

I think people don’t want to feel like they’re being manipulated and having their behavior atomized. They don’t want every interaction to seem like an opportunity for someone to use technology to predict your behavior and try to sell you something.

Put more succinctly: Nobody really wants to talk to a robot. That’s why I was intrigued to see McDonald’s roll out a new AI-powered website — one that isn’t designed to get you to talk to a robot, so much as it is to get you to talk to your grandparents.

This is part of the Grandma McFlurry promotion that McDonald’s came out with last month.

I’m still trying to figure out what this new drink has to do with grandparents beyond the suggestion that it’s, “sweet — just like grandma — and features a delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!)” That’s McDonald’s marketing talking, not me.

But as I wrote then, it’s brilliant how McDonald’s keeps trying to prompt customers to associate things and people they have fond feelings for — like, their grandmothers — with McDonald’s food and drink.

So, on to the AI. In the new McDonald’s promotion, you’re encouraged to record a video message for your grandma, which will be automatically translated into whatever language your grandmother speaks — lip-synched to your video. It’s sort of like an intentional deepfake with a hopefully heartfelt message for your grandma. Examples on the website show the AI working to translate and transform from English to Mandarin, from Hindi to English, and from English to Tagalog.

We should note that the benefit here really only exists if you have a living grandparent who speaks a language other than English.

But, according to the U.S. Census, just over a quarter (26.3.%) of American children have at least one foreign-born parent. An older Gallup survey suggests an additional quarter or so have at least one foreign-born grandparent. So, it’s not an insignificant number, even discounting the grandparents for whom English was their native language. Here’s the McDonald’s explanation for the whole thing:

Connection to grandparents, especially amongst the multicultural diaspora, where elders are revered and celebrated, is a cornerstone of the family unit. However, language barriers can often be the biggest hurdle to intergenerational connection. Utilizing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, McDonald’s invented an innovative tool to combat this issue. The site, Sweet Connections, employs cutting-edge voice cloning and lip sync technology to transform videos into one of 31 languages (including Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Italian, and French). In other words, the user will look and sound like they are speaking a new language.

The program will be promoted nationally through a series of commercials exploring the language barrier between foreign-born grandparents and their US-born grandchildren, starring real grandchild-grandmother duos!

By the way, in case anyone gets the idea to record something other than a heartfelt message for grandma, the AI interface won’t have it. (“McDonald’s reserves the right to not render videos that contain offensive items.”) As for what McDonald’s or its tech partner does with all these videos, if anything, I asked McDonald’s for clarification on that point but have not heard back.

You do have to sign off on a more than 4,500-word privacy policy, but I was surprised to realize that you do not have to agree to download the McDonald’s app, since that seems to be the big ask that McDonald’s has in so many other promotions.

Bottom line, AI is coming whether people like it or not. And lest I sound like a complete luddite, I’m open-minded; skeptical but not cynical. I don’t think I’m alone in that. In the meantime, take a page from McDonald’s in your business. No matter what you’re selling, or what it is that you want customers to do, see if you can’t get them to connect emotionally with your product.

It’s a lot easier than telling them to talk to a robot.

