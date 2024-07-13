McDonald’s Announced a $5 Meal Deal. New Data Makes It Look Like a True Success

It was the worst-kept secret for a while. How did it all turn out?

For a while, McDonald’s had the worst-kept secret in America. Now, it looks like one of the most effective.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s faced two big problems at the same time: First, inflation hit the world’s biggest burger chain hard.

Second, anecdotal evidence fed the perception of prices gone wild. Once you’ve seen a viral photo of an $18 Big Mac combo, it’s hard to unsee it.

Starting in the spring, rumors flew: McDonald’s was going to launch a limited-time $5 Meal Deal in the hope of driving more traffic into its restaurants. Other brands raced to introduce their own discount meal deals and beat McDonald’s before it could launch. But with its scope and size, McDonald’s had a big advantage — along with big hopes when it confirmed the rumors, starting on June 25.

So, how did things turn out once? Did people march to McDonald’s in search of cheaper meals, when they started offering a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink for $5?

There’s no official word from McDonald’s yet, but this is 2024, and we’re all constantly being tracked by our phones. And now, a foot traffic analytics company called Placer.ai says it can tell almost in real time just how effective the promotion has been. During the days after the launch, they say, McDonald’s customer traffic went up significantly:

Tuesday, June 25: Visits were 8 percent higher than the average Tuesday earlier in 2024.

Wednesday, June 26: Visits were up 7.1 percent over a typical Wednesday.

Thursday, June 27: Visits jumped 7.9 percent.

Friday, June 28: The lowest jump, but still significant, up 5.4 percent over a typical Friday.

Saturday, June 29: Visits rose 7.1 percent over an average Saturday in 2024. Placer.ai also says visits rose again on Tuesday, July 2 — even above the level they hit on the first day of the promotion — but didn’t disclose the exact number. The company says it “leverages de-identified location data from a panel of tens of millions of mobile devices,” and uses “AI and machine learning capabilities to make estimations about overall visits.”

I asked McDonald’s for comment on all of this but haven’t heard back. So, let’s acknowledge some caveats that reasonable people might suggest about the McDonald’s promotion: We don’t know how much money each of these extra customers spent when they visited McDonald’s. But, given that the rise in visits coincides with the launch of the meal deal, we can probably surmise that it’s at least $5. Some customers who might not have come in otherwise probably bought more.

We also don’t know how many customers might have bought a $5 Meal Deal instead of a more expensive combination. (Long-time readers might remember this is exactly what happened when McDonald’s offered breakfast all day a few years ago.)

And of course, since this is a limited-time promotion, we can’t know whether traffic will be sustained once it ends. But there’s another benefit to consider here, which is that both inflation and higher salaries are factors across all industries right now. It’s gratifying to see big companies working to improve efficiency — instead of raising prices or cutting jobs.

Here, McDonald’s is doing the opposite of raising prices. They’re also, at least in theory, increasing worker efficiency, assuming they can actually serve the additional 5-to-8-percent of customers that the Placer.ai data suggests they’re seeing.

To be sure, Placer.ai says some other quick-service restaurants that offered their own meal deals are seeing increased traffic as well. But, as R.J. Hottovy, the company’s head of analytical research, told me in an email:

If we adjust for promotions taking place a year ago, McDonald’s is outpacing [quick-service restaurant] peers, many of which had also launched bundled value meals over the past few weeks. So, the secret is out. At least for a company like McDonald’s, if you drop prices, demand goes up.

I wonder if there might be a way to apply that lesson to your business.

