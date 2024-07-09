Reaction 2: I have no idea what anyone here is talking about.

A few months ago, McDonald’s announced a marketing campaign which flipped the “M” from “McDonald’s” into a “W,” thus bringing to life the “WcDonald’s” restaurant that has been a long-time trope in anime and TV shows.

Across the U.S., reactions fell between two extremes: Reaction 1: Wild. I wondered if they’d ever do this. WcDonald’s is legendary; did you know the first reference appeared in 1983 in “”A Mystery for a Winter Night,” which was the 38th episode of Cat’s Eye?

Reaction 2: I have no idea what anyone here is talking about.

Regardless of which response is closer to yours, get ready for more. Because starting today, McDonald’s has another big anime-related marketing push. Partnering with the anime-themed streaming service Crunchyroll and the people behind the hit anime property Jujutsu Kaisen, McDonald’s is introducing a new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, which is based on the black garlic sauce McDonald’s offers in Japan.

It also features lid designs celebrating some of the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where do you fall this time? Closer to Reaction 1 or Reaction 2? If it’s Reaction 1, great. Hope you enjoy it.

If you’re falling back on Reaction 2 though, I think it’s time to face a brutal truth.

Maybe you’re getting old. Demographically, for sure. I say this because of all companies, McDonald’s knows how to tie marketing and target specific demographics and generations better than any other.

A study unrelated to McDonald’s earlier this year calculated the degree to which various generations are into anime — defined as watching anime at least weekly. The breakdown went like this: Baby Boomers: 3%.

Generation X: 12%.

Millennials: 25%.

Generation Z: 42%.

Anecdotally, I suspect Generation Alpha is going to prove to be at least as into anime as their Gen-Z older siblings and cousins. That means that people who fall in the “no idea” group for “WcDonald’s” or Jujutsu Kaisen are probably in those older generations.

I asked McDonald’s for a bit more insight into why it sees anime as such a key marketing tie-in. Here’s the company’s response: Anime is a huge part of today’s culture and fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. We’re excited to continue showing our love and appreciation through several campaigns.

WcDonald’s was our acknowledgment of McDonald’s place in (bootlegged) anime, while this partnership with “JUJUTSU KAISEN” is an icon-to-icon collaboration that celebrates a mutual fandom between the two brands.

In fact, McDonald’s has been a frequent reference in fan-made art, as well as fan theories to visual references in “JUJUTSU KAISEN.” Let’s share one last little secret: Sometimes McDonald’s successfully launches products with marketing tie-ins that don’t seem to have a lot to do with the actual product.

Regardless of how old you are, does “spicy garlic sauce” whisper anime to you? I guess we can make the case that it references a flavor found at McDonald’s in Japan.

So I’ll do you one better: Does the Grandma McFlurry that I wrote about here a while back actually make you think of your grandmother? Scouring the marketing materials, the closest I can see is the idea that the drink includes “chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!).”

Anyway, that’s the big takeaway for most business leaders: This doesn’t have to be complicated.

Generations and other demographics have shared affinities that are unique to them — and that can signal that a brand understands its audience. But you don’t have to overthink it; often just mentioning or celebrating the link is enough. And it doesn’t have to be a monumental effort. The same theory that works for a giant corporation pursuing tie-ins with a global entertainment brand can also work for a small retail store that becomes well-known in its area by sponsoring a different local cause every week.

Figure out the image or the memory that you’d like customers to associate with your brand and jump on board. Bonus points if all you have to do is turn a letter upside down.

