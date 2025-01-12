When I heard last week about what McDonald’s is doing with its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, I thought about a quote from Sir Winston Churchill. It’s one that I suspect most people recognize, even if they don’t know where it’s from.

Let’s quote Churchill first, so we can see how it fits. This came after the Second Battle of El Alamein in World War II, when a British-led force defeated the Germans in Africa. As Churchill told an audience: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is perhaps the end of the beginning.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That’s where we are now after McDonald’s–and, while I was writing this article, Meta–became bookend to Walmart in a race among the biggest U.S. companies to do away with the DEI programs that defined the last half-decade or so of corporate recruiting and governance. Truly, this has become the era of backlash to DEI, and I think that’s where we are in terms of its geography: “the end of the beginning” of the anti-DEI era. It began, if we had to pick a date, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in 2023 that the race-conscious admissions policy at Harvard University violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

That decision led to demands, including from a dozen state Attorneys General, for big companies to end their DEI programs. Some of those programs had only been created within the previous few years, but the trend was clear: In November, Walmart rolled back its programs, including things like not extending a five-year campaign devoted to racial equity, and saying that it would no longer offer any kind of preference to suppliers based on gender or race. Other companies joined in: Boeing, Ford, Harley-Davidson, and John Deere to name a few. There were outliers. Costco was a notable exception in that its board voted against a rollback and urged shareholders to back the move.

But in general, the trend was clear, and as one of the most-recognized, most-visited, and most-saturated American companies, the McDonald’s decision was one that attracted a lot of attention. Among other similar changes like “retiring setting aspirational representation goals,” McDonald’s said that even the word “diversity” is being diversified. “We are evolving how we refer to our diversity team, which will now be the Global Inclusion Team,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said last week in a message to McDonald’s franchisees, employees, and suppliers. “This name change is more fitting for McDonald’s in light of our inclusion value and better aligns with this team’s work.”

On Friday, Meta made a similar announcement, saying in an internal memo that it would end DEI initiatives centered around hiring and suppliers. As a business owner, I wonder how these trends affect you. First, if you benefited from any of the supplier DEI preferences big companies had in place the last five years, you’ve probably already realized that they’re likely going away.

Second, no matter how you feel about DEI personally or as a leader, the shifts in the law and in public attitudes are real–facts of life and perceptions that you’ll have to factor into your recruiting and other goals. Finally, even though the trend is clearly going in one direction, there’s sometimes an opportunity to be found in being contrarian: doubling down like Costco is doing in the face of the new era. Churchill had something to say about that, too: “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never, in nothing, great or small, large or petty. Never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.