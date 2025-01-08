McDonald’s Just Announced Some ‘Major News,’ and Loyal Customers Will Be Very Happy

If you ever get the chance to read Grinding It Out, the memoir of McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, a big theme is how important it was to Kroc that McDonald’s restaurants be uniformly similar to one another — to the point that the word “uniform” comes up quite a bit:

“The key to uniformity would be in our ability to provide techniques of preparation that operators would accept because they were superior …”

“We wanted to build a restaurant system … known for … uniform methods of preparation … repeat business based on the system’s reputation rather than the quality of a single operator.”

“I did a lot of talking about the ideal way to develop McDonald’s with … uniformity … I backed it [with] everything I had.” From very early on — and at least back 68 years to 1957, as Kroc explains, when McDonald’s had just 37 restaurants and he started hiring corporate operations leaders to teach new McDonald’s franchisees the McDonald’s way of doing things — that spirit has been part of the McDonald’s success story. As a result, it’s interesting and maybe even inspiring to see that as McDonald’s rolled out the biggest changes to its menu in years this week, the world’s largest restaurant chain also celebrated some of the innovations that local McDonald’s owner-operators are coming up with. Let’s go to the official announcement:

Starting [Tuesday], customers can get even more than they expect with McDonald’s new McValue™ menu, which features all-day savings, every day at U.S. restaurants nationwide. … Fans can mix and match with the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer and fuel up for less with the popular $5 Meal Deal. Plus, we’re dropping even more offers in the App courtesy of McValue – including free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025 and a free McCrispy TM chicken sandwich for new App users. Local franchisees across the country are also serving up special deals in their communities on fan-favorites like the McGriddle, and App-exclusive offers like 20% off $10 or more. And they have their own hot takes on which Buy One, Add One for $1 pairings are must-try’s – like Nick Valluzzo in Birmingham who chooses two Double Cheeseburgers every time, or Stephen Patula in Columbus who thinks the two McChicken combo is the way to go, or even Matt Dodd in Louisville who can’t decide between his top three breakfast items. Granted, I wondered at first if names like Nick Valluzzo and Stephen Patula might be Gen-Z influencers I’d never heard of (not an unknown experience, I assure you). But no; they’re actual McDonald’s franchisees and owner/operators, who posted social media videos about their local deals. My favorite example from the announcement might have been Joy Silmon, an owner/operator in Dallas, who wore what has to be the coolest McDonald’s hat I’ve seen.

Heck, I’d almost wear it if I thought I could pull off the look. (Not a chance.) “When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all. We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants.” McDonald’s also says it’s “celebrating this major news by partnering with lifelong McDonald’s fan John Cena,” who will be promoting some of the new menu items.

All of this comes in the context of what is probably McDonald’s biggest problem right now: boosting sales by convincing customers once more that McDonald’s is a place for inexpensive, filling food. That’s a national problem requiring a national solution. But any big chain run at scale, especially one like McDonald’s, in which most of the restaurants are owned by franchisees, will always have to strike a balance between top-down direction and bottom-up ideas from local operators who know their areas and how to make their most loyal customers happy.

To be sure, there have been some classic exceptions to the “do it the same way” rule that Kroc espoused over the course of McDonald’s history, including local franchisees who experimented and came up with some of McDonald’s most-loved and most-profitable menu items. If you enjoy the Big Mac, the Egg McMuffin, or even the McFlurry, for example, you have local franchisees in Pittsburgh; Goleta, California; and Bathurst, New Brunswick to thank. Heck, even the idea of a McDonald’s drive-through had to start somewhere, and that somewhere was a McDonald’s franchisee in Arizona who ran a restaurant near an army base.

(Explanation: The local McDonald’s owner realized that soldiers weren’t coming into his restaurant because a local commander prohibited them from walking into civilian establishments while in uniform.) That’s why it will be very interesting to see if the new McValue menu items for 2025 spark the kind of rebound McDonald’s is hoping for, or else, if any of those local franchisees can come up with a local innovation that turns out to be the Big Mac or McFlurry of our time. I think Ray Kroc would have liked that—even at the expense of uniformity.

