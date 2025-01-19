Humility can be a virtue, but so can moderation.

Do you like to talk about yourself? Do you enjoy telling people how great you are? Well, maybe you should.

Case in point: McDonald’s, which last week released its second annual report on all the “positive impacts” that McDonald’s says it has on the U.S. economy and other areas of American culture. Some big numbers Among the highlights: McDonald’s says it contributed $76 billion to the United States GDP. That’s enough that if it were a state, according to numbers collected by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, it would rank around 46th out of 50, maybe tied with Rhode Island.

The company says it supported 1.1 million jobs and paid more than $21.5 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2023.

And, McDonald’s says it “offered more than $25.2 million in tuition assistance to over 12,000 U.S. restaurant employees,” and “helped raise more than $57.4 million” for Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting “nearly 960,000 children and their families.” Take some inspiration There’s more to the announcement, including what McDonald’s says was a $20.1 billion in the U.S. supply chain, and a 90 percent market share — or as McDonald’s puts it, serving “quality, affordable meals to 90 percent of the U.S. population every year.”

It’s a fairly impressive list. And, while your business is probably smaller than McDonald’s, coming out with data like this for your business makes a lot of sense, too. What to do with the data? Maybe you’re not into press releases, but they’re good numbers and talking points to have (and to repeat) whenever you talk with the press, or give speeches, or interact with government officials. Small effort, big dividends Make it part of your identity: “Hi, I’m Sarah Smith, CEO of Spacely Sprockets, a leading widget manufacturer that employs 500 local residents and adds $50 million a year to our local economy.”

It’s probably a good idea to put the data on your social media channels and website, too. The “about us” section seems like a good place to start. In truth, it’s the kind of positive data that doesn’t take a lot of time to compile, but that might pay dividends just for being out there when potential customers and employees check you out. The point is that humility can be a virtue, but so can moderation.

If you aren’t willing to trumpet just how many “positive impacts” you have on your community, you might be waiting a long time for someone else to do it for you.

