McDonald’s Just Made a Striking Announcement. This 1 Big Number Mattered Most

You can’t live in the past. But you can’t build a reputation now on what you plan to do in the future.

This is a story about McDonald’s. It begins with the past, but then takes us into the future.

The past comes first. I’ve been intrigued over the past short while at how effectively McDonald’s has been using its deep cultural history to launch brand new marketing campaigns.

But the world is full of businesses that get stuck in the past. Eventually, most of them fail. That’s why I think it’s even more interesting to look at the degree to which McDonald’s has announced its success at a very future-oriented endeavor.

It’s come up a few times during the company’s most recent investor calls — first in December and then last month — and it has to do with the speed at which McDonald’s has built a gigantic digital membership base for its rewards program. McDonald’s only launched the program in 2021 (at least as a U.S. program, as part of a growth strategy the company calls “Accelerating the Arches“). Yet the growth the company has reported is noteworthy.

Here’s how McDonald’s president and CEO Chris Kempczinski explained the progress and plans: [W]e’ve built one of the largest loyalty programs in the world in just a few years. Over 150 million active users today represents only a fraction of our total customers. We aim to reach 250 million active users and $45 billion in annual loyalty system-wide sales by the end of 2027.

[A]s we plan for long-term growth and solidifying McDonald’s leadership position we’ve introduced three new platforms that will become part of Accelerating the Arches to build on our competitive advantages, cement our place and culture, and stay one step ahead of the next generation of digital customers. This includes building one of the largest consumer platforms in the world to attract and retain highly valuable digital and loyalty customers.

Take a look at that 150 million number for a second — never mind the 250 million goal. It’s gigantic, and that becomes even more clear with a few points of comparison. These aren’t apples-to-apples, so to speak, but when you consider that McDonald’s only launched its program in 2021, it’s striking: Starbucks (late 2022 figures): 28.7 million U.S. members.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines: All three of these big U.S. airlines have more than 100 million frequent flier members.

Amazon Prime: An analyst last year pegged membership at around 170 million; Amazon says it’s higher.

Honestly, I think this is the right mix, and I wonder if it might be instructive to your business, no matter what industry you’re in or how big you are: Leverage the culture, history, and goodwill that you’ve built with customers by using nostalgia as a marketing tool to encourage them to connect with your brand in the present. Leverage emerging technologies, and especially ways to build deeper, habit-forming relationships (like a modern, app-based loyalty program, perhaps), to build competitive advantages into the future. You can’t live in the past. And you can’t build a reputation now on what you plan to do in the future.

But if you can assess your strengths, make use of your unused assets, and execute a smart, forward-thinking strategy, your odds of building a very successful business will only get better.

Oh, and start a rewards program if you haven’t already. The best time to have done that was probably a few years ago. But the second best time is always today.

