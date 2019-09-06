When McDonald's spent $300 million a few months ago to make its biggest acquisition in years (a tech company called Dynamic Yield), McDonald's said it had big plans to match.

In fact, McDonald's executives described its acquisition's "personalization and decision logic technology" as a key part of their vision for the McDonald's of tomorrow.

So far, so good. Except that as The Wall Street Journal reported this week, customers at McDonald's and other similar restaurants are complaining about something that could potentially have ramifications for Dynamic Yield, if McDonald's isn't careful.

The technology is basically about offering customers exactly the food items McDonald's wants to push at any given moment, literally changing the menu in real time from one customer to the next.

It's intriguing, and in line with a lot of the innovative things McDonald's has done recently.

When the weather changes, or the line at the drive through gets backed up, for example, McDonald's can quickly change its menu boards to promote cold drinks or faster-prep items, for example.

There's a big element of tracking and personalization, following customers by their use of the McDonald's app, and the in-store kiosks, and maybe even tracking license plates.

If you're the kind of person who often "wants fries with that," you can probably bet that future McDonald's will be smart enough to promote French fries to you every time you go to McDonald's.

"When you serve 68 million customers every single day," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said when they rolled it out, "our ability to learn of their behaviors and play that back through this technology is unbeatable. It gives us a huge competitive advantage.."

However, changing the menu in real time requires -- well, literally changing the menu.

And the Journal reports that one of the key ways that restaurants do that -- via dynamic digital video menu boards that are displayed in 30 to 40 percent of big national chains -- isn't exactly a universal hit.

The problem: Too many choices on the menu, and not enough time to read and absorb them.

Digital menu boards move too quickly, some customers are saying, which can result a confusing and disorienting experience, and even obscure the menu items customers actually wanted to order.

One former McDonald's manager said that before he left McDonald's last November, "one of the most common complaints was that the menu was confusing because these big sweeping animations would show up over the menu advertising new sandwiches."

As an example, when McDonald's ran a promotion for The Lion King movie, "entire McDonald's menus began periodically transforming into widescreen, animated vistas of the African savanna," reports the Journal, "flanked by advertisements for movie-based Happy Meal toys and Walt Disney World vacation lotteries."

The result is that menu items at some McDonald's restaurants can be displayed for very short periods of time: a few seconds to 15 seconds at most. This is according to what the Journal calls, "a timed observation," which I think means a reporter literally stood in a McDonald's and counted the seconds.

In short, the menus are cool technology, but it defeats the purpose if people feel like they can't read them.

Now, two points. The first is that obviously it isn't just McDonald's using digital dynamic menu boards. The Journal story alone cites experiences at Regal Cinemas and Wendy's, and points out that restaurants first started using these kinds of digital menus in the 1990s.

(I can also cite my first-hand annoyance at several different chains' digital menus besides McDonald's, which is likely why this whole thing caught my attention to begin with.)

Second, the menus -- and the rollout that McDonald's has given Dynamic Yield so far -- seem to work from a business perspective.

Digital menu boards at quick service restaurants generally bump up sales between 3 and 5 percent, according to a study cited by the Journal.

McDonald's won't say exactly how much more it thinks it's made in estimated 8,000 restaurants where it's already using Dynamic Yield.

Howver, Easterbrook did say on the July earnings call that McDonald's is "already seeing an increase in average check," and that McDonald's customers "have responded to the point-of-sale suggestive selling by adding French fries, drinks, Chicken McNuggets and other favorites to their orders."

End result: Even though this is the kind of thing that would have blown audiences away in a science fiction movie just a few years ago, it's likely coming soon to a McDonald's near you.