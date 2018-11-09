It's OK to admit you'd never heard the name Robyn Denholm until a few days ago (or maybe even until you read this sentence).

Way back on Tuesday, she didn't even rate a Wikipedia page. Since then, she's landed a dream job. Or maybe it's a nightmare: managing Elon Musk.

Denholm will be the new board chair at Tesla, now that Musk has been ordered to shed that role in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Of course, he's continuing as CEO. Since a CEO normally reports to a corporate board, that means Denholm is ultimately his boss--at least until the SEC restriction on Musk being board chair is up, in 2021.

So who is Denholm? Current Tesla board member, chief financial officer of Telstra (Australia's largest telecommunications company), and former Toyota employee, so she's the rare Tesla leader with any auto industry experience elsewhere.

Now it seems her job is to stay in the background, help Musk channel his genius, and keep him from being his own worst enemy.

Oh, and maybe a little less Twitter.

Here's what else I'm reading today:

"I need to take responsibility for that failure."

Wow. Eric Schmidt, former CEO and executive chairman of Google, made a surprising eight-word admission during a podcast interview this week. He says Google lost the race to build a social network to rival Facebook because he was too slow (and too old) to see and understand the power of social media.

Totally high on marijuana.

With the departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, there's a lot of excitement suddenly about legal marijuana, which the now-former AG vehemently opposed. If you worked for Tilray for example, your stock options suddenly got a lot more valuable.

When billionaire CEOs can't be fired.

Mark Zuckerberg has 100 percent job security. Short of a felony conviction and a shareholder exodus, it's hard to imagine anything that could prompt him to step down from Facebook if he didn't want to. Now it seems that at Facebook, only an unfireable CEO can fix the mistakes that only an unfireable CEO could have made without getting fired.

Alexa, get me some cranberry sauce.

Other companies are touting the fact that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving so that their employees can spend the day with loved ones. Not Amazon, which announced that Whole Foods will not only be open, but that it will be offering same-day one-hour delivery via Prime Now up until 2 p.m.

100 years ago Sunday.