Let's talk about Nick Saban, the head football coach at the University of Alabama.

If you follow sports at all (even if football isn't your thing), you likely know he's considered one of the greatest college coaches of all time.

Among other things, his teams have won six national championships (five at Alabama and one when he was the head coach at Louisiana State University). But now, he's getting credit for something else -- a statistic that might seem a mixed blessing, but one that truly great leaders will recognize for the compliment that it is.

It's that Saban's team endures (or maybe "enjoys") near-constant churn among his assistant coaches.

In fact, as The Wall Street Journal points out, not a single on-field assistant coach remains on the team today who was there when Alabama last won the national championship in 2017.

Fully 38 assistants have moved on since 2007. A key point here is that most of the assistants leave for jobs with a higher profile or more responsibility elsewhere.

As of 2018, USA Today calculated that there were 15 former Saban assistants in head coaching jobs in either the NFL or college football. That list doesn't count Michael Locksley, who left Alabama earlier this year to become the head coach this year at the University of Maryland.

It also doesn't count former assistants who are now working at a higher level -- but who aren't head coaches in their own right.

Saban is known as an exacting and unforgiving boss, by the way. Interestingly, he once worked as an assistant himself under Bill Belichick, the legendary -- and legendarily difficult to work for -- NFL coach.

Saban later described the experience as the "worst four years of my life."

But as a head coach, and a coaching recruiter, Saban said he's only interested in assistants that he believes will be very successful -- making it unsurprising to him that they're later recruited away from him, too.

"I think if you look at most of the coming and going, it's people getting better jobs," he told the Journal. "I actually look for people who have goals and aspirations, who are hard workers and very committed to what they do. So people sometimes favor hiring guys that have been in this program."

Another possible advantage to the constant churn is that it arguably drives innovation.

New assistant coaches sometimes bring with them the chance to advocate for new strategies. That makes it harder for opposing teams to predict what Alabama will do on the field.

There's a saying: Good leaders attract followers; great leaders create more leaders.

If that's true, then count Saban as a leader with an example worth learning from -- no matter what your business or calling may be.

