After 53 Years, Nike Just Had the Single Worst Day in Its History. Here’s How It Happened

There are key lessons both for Nike and for businesses of any size — including yours.

Nike. It’s an American success story, with a heck of a long history:

60 years in business,

53 years under the brand name Nike, and

44 years as a publicly traded company. But by a key metric, Nike suffered the absolute worst day of its long history just a few days ago, losing $28 billion in market capitalization in a single trading day, as its shares plummeted 20 percent — a deficit from which it’s barely recovered since.

To get a sense of the decline, for the amount of value that Nike lost in one day, you could theoretically have purchased its much smaller competitor Under Armour — not just once, but 10 times. The reasons for the drop? Well, the immediate cause is that Nike had an earnings call the day before and it told investors that its second-quarter sales were down 10 percent.

That was much worse than expected, and the market reacted the way markets are supposed to.

But the more interesting question is why sales are down so much. The company and some analysts tore the numbers apart looking for explanations, and there are key lessons to be found both for Nike and for businesses of any size — including yours.

Let’s concede first that there are some factors Nike cannot control, or influence much at all — for example, foreign exchange rates. For a global company like Nike, that will always be an issue.

But, there are other challenges that put Nike’s decisions much more at the forefront. Examples include: Focusing too much on direct-to-consumer sales. DTC sales (like via a brand’s own website) are great, but this strategy left Nike’s relationships with traditional retailers — big brands like Macy’s and DSW — feeling neglected.

Not picking up on trends fast enough. “It was almost silly towards the end of the call they talked about running being such a key sport that consumers are taking part in,” analyst Jessica Ramírez told CNBC, marking one of the areas that Donahue said Nike is going after. “We’ve known that for a long time.”

Lack of innovation. Critics say three sneaker lines — Nike Air Jordans, Air Force 1’s, and Dunks — have dominated Nike’s products for far too long, according to the same report. Meanwhile, other, newer brands are doing a better job of marketing fresher styles to younger customers. Look, I am not here to predict the long-term demise of Nike. It’s hard to think of many brands that have built more equity over the past half-century or so.

Besides, Nike seems quite aware of its problems. It’s doing things like signing Caitlin Clark, of course, and we could list many other things it’s trying.

But maybe a bigger indication is simply that Nike’s executive leadership used the word “innovation” (and other derivatives like “innovate”) 24 times during last week’s earnings call. I’m a big proponent of the idea that business leaders should look to the giants for free real-life case studies. Often, it’s to pay attention to things that they’ve done well, but sometimes there are obvious lessons about what can go wrong, too.

Here, I think we can walk away with two clear ones: First, if you’re not innovating, and planning for what comes after your current success, you’re falling behind. Second, even while you’re moving forward, pay attention to the relationships that got you here. Even if the terms change, you’re likely to be working with many of the same people in the future.

Oh, and maybe there’s one more lesson: Everybody has good days and bad days — and even some really bad days. The key to success, however, is often about how you respond the day after you’ve experienced the worst.

