"This is what I know. If your paradigm is service, you will be successful.

I hosted the most successful talk show on television for 25 years. The first couple of years were fine. It was great. I was making money, I was having fun. But the remaining 22 were phenomenal because I stopped trying to do a show and told my producers we have only one intention and that is how do we serve our audience and be a force of good in their lives?

That's when the show took off. So let service be your mantra. How can I be used in service to something greater than myself? Ask that question in truth, and I guarantee that one small shimmering act of goodness and gratitude at a time life will open up to you and it will reward you in ways that will leave you in awe."