People With High Emotional Intelligence Never Admit 1 Brutal Truth at Work. New Research Backs Them Up

If you want to attract and retain top talent, maybe it would help to be perceived as competent and likable.

There’s an interesting milestone that some business owners reach: the moment when it becomes hard to remember what things were like before you were the boss.

If you reach that point, you’re probably doing something right. However, leaders with high emotional intelligence understand that there’s an advantage to recalling what things were like back then — namely that it can help you see the world through the eyes of the people you’re leading now.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here’s an example. Imagine you had a choice between two bosses or leaders. Think about which one you would have preferred to work for. On paper, let’s assume they they both seem pretty similar, except: Boss 1 is simply more likable than Boss 2. I’m not saying you’d be best friends with him or her, but if you were to sit down for a meeting, or if you had to travel somewhere together for business for a couple of days, there’s no part of you that would dread the interaction.

Boss 1 also seems more competent than Boss 2. Maybe you can’t always quite put a finger on why, but there’s something about the way Boss 1 acts that makes you think no matter what challenges you face together, there’s a good chance they’ll figure it out. All other things being equal, you’d probably choose to work for Boss 1 over Boss 2, right? And while not every employee can choose their boss, by definition the most in-demand and talented employees have the most choices.

OK. So now let’s flip things back around to reality. If you want to attract and retain the most in-demand people to your team, maybe it would help to be perceived as competent and likable?

I know; it’s easier said than done. But, new research suggests at least one thing not to do — and frankly, it’s something that the most emotionally intelligent leaders might avoid already. Writing in the journal Personnel Psychology, researchers from the University of Georgia say that if you want to be perceived as likable and competent, avoid “stress bragging.”

In other words, refrain from sharing how stressed you are with the people you work with. As lead author Jessica Rodell, a professor of management at the university’s Terry College of Business explained: “This is a behavior we’ve all seen, and we all might be guilty of at some point.

When I was wondering about why people do this, I thought maybe we are talking about our stress because we want to prove we’re good enough.

We found out that [it] often backfires.” Here’s how the authors tested the effects of stress bragging:

First, they ran a survey of 360 participants, in which they compared statements from imaginary co-workers suggesting either (a) stress and concern or (b) confidence and happiness. Participants overwhelmingly felt that the latter group were more likable and likely to be competent.

Second, they surveyed 218 workers about their real-life experiences with people who “stress-bragged” at work. Not only did they find those people less likable and less competent, but they said it also became contagious; they felt their own stress levels rising as a result. Now, let’s be clear; this doesn’t mean you should never share the stress you feel as an entrepreneur or a business owner with anyone.

The brutal truth is that being the person taking risks and making decisions at the top is very stressful. And it would probably be unhealthy never to discuss it with anyone. But, I think it’s figuring out the right “anyone” that becomes crucial.

Perhaps you might seek out other business owners and leaders who can listen to you vent, and help you keep your stress in check–perhaps because they’ve dealt with it, too, and perhaps because they might also offer practical solutions from their own experience.

Or else, maybe you might look to a therapist or a coach to share your challenges with — someone who can help you work through stress and manage it better, without projecting lack of confidence or becoming less likable in the eyes of your team. This realization comes down to emotional intelligence, which is something that can be a huge advantage in business, and that can help good leaders become great leaders. At

its core, emotional intelligence is just a matter of learning to leverage emotions — both yours and other people’s — to make it more likely that you’ll achieve your ultimate goals. And, it’s easier to improve your emotional intelligence when you can memorize simple rules or guidelines that can help.

For example: “Vent to my friends (or my support group), not to my employees.” They say it’s lonely at the top, and that’s often true. That’s also why I’ve compiled a free ebook full of other tips like this: 9 Smart Habits of People With Very High Emotional Intelligence.

Learning a few of them can make things a little bit more fun — and make it a little more likely you’ll stay on top, too.

Just try not to stress about it. Oh, and if you do, don’t tell your employees.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.