Later today, for the 16th time at a Grand Slam tournament, sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams will face off at the U.S. Open.

Venus is an amazing athlete. She's won seven Grand Slam titles, and she's been ranked no. 1 in the world for 11 total weeks. She's got a good shot at beating her sister today--but imagine having that record and only being the second-best player in your family.

No, this game--and this week, this summer--have been about Serena. It's been about the moment, tough to define when, but it's happened, when she transcended her sport and became the kind of one-name icon that people who've never watched a tennis match know and respect.

The spark had little to do with her prowess on the court, the 39 major titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles wins, and a total of 319 weeks as the top-ranked female tennis player in the world.

Without that she wouldn't be in this position, of course. But there's something else that's happened over the past few months, the past couple of years.

Consider the bare, transparent way Serena has opened up over the past two years as she was pregnant, gave birth to her daughter Olympia​, and is now the mother of a one-year-old.

Through it all, she's been vulnerable and in solidarity with moms, and parents, everywhere.

Examples: Earlier this summer, she tweeted, "She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried."

And when she lost in the finals at Wimbledon this year, she was direct:

"It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. ...To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried."

Hugely relatable, on both counts. And then of course, there's the catsuit incident.

Her response after the head of the French Open banned skintight suits, like the one she wore recently, supposedly to "respect" the game?

"Everything's fine, guys," Serena said, downplaying the controversy.

Then she showed up at the U.S. Open Tuesday in a black tutu and fishnet compression tights. Supporters everywhere cheered the move as a subtle but powerful act of resistance.

Serena has become a symbol of something greater than herself, particularly in this #MeToo era. But the truth is, she's been kicking ass and inspiring respect, gratitude and sympathy long before now--and regardless of whether she wins or loses.

In other words, the textbook definition of an icon.