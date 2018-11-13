The comics world mourned the death Monday of Stan Lee, the man who dreamed up some of the most iconic characters and superheroes of the last 60 years--including Spider-Man, Hulk, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and Daredevil.
Lee was also a reluctant entrepreneur. His creations became the center of an empire that Disney bought for more than $4 billion. But he told Inc. in 2009 that never loved the business side of his business.
As he remembered, if you had to point to one big break in his life, it was the advice his wife gave him in the early 1960s when he was about to quit the comics business. His boss was his cousin's husband, Martin Goodman, and Lee was annoyed that he was being pushed relentlessly to copy the competition, and wanted to go out on his own.
I said to my wife, "I don't think I'm getting anywhere. I think I'd like to quit." She gave me the best piece of advice in the world.
She said, "Why not write one book the way you'd like to, instead of the way Martin wants you to? Get it out of your system. The worst thing that will happen is he'll fire you -- but you want to quit anyway."
...
So in 1961 we did The Fantastic Four. I tried to make the characters different in the sense that they had real emotions and problems. And it caught on. After that, Martin asked me to come up with some other superheroes. That's when I did the X-Men and The Hulk. And we stopped being a company that imitated.
Lee's wife died in 2017. They'd been married for 69 years. He leaves a daughter, and a legacy that people won't soon forget.
Here's what else I'm reading today:
Do not hire this 1 person
Seth Godin has a new book out. Like most of what he writes, there are some very interesting takeaways. If you take just one point away as an entrepreneur however, here's his best advice about the one person no startup should ever hire: a chief marketing officer.
Instead, "go to a shelter and get a German shepherd," he suggests in an interview with Inc.'s Leigh Buchanan, and train it to bite you every time you think about hiring a CMO.
That's because Godin thinks most startups fail because of product problems, or customer service problems that need to be addressed. And the person who is in charge of overseeing product and customer service--and yes, marketing and everything else--is called the CEO. Or maybe the founder. The entrepreneur. In other words, you.
It's the hardest, best job you'll ever have, and it's the one you've signed on for. Relish it.
Netflix has some truly eye-opening new technology
Oh, there's nothing dystopian about this at all: Netflix just unveiled a feature it calls EyeNav, in which its iPhone app tracks your eye movements so you can select shows by simply staring at them, and press stop by sticking out your tongue. Once you get past the inherent creepiness, the entertainment giant says it's excited about how this could make its app more accessible.
--Bill Murphy Jr., Inc.
The war at 7-Eleven
There's a war going on inside 7-Eleven, at least according to some franchisees who say the company is tipping off Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and resulting in raids on stores owned by it least cooperative store owners.
--Laureen Etter and Michael Smith, Bloomberg
A Black Friday prediction
A new study says Americans plan to spend $520 each on average during Black Friday, with over half of U.S. residents making at least one in-person purchase. It's not exactly a double blind scientific study--online coupon site Slickdeals surveyed 2,000 people. But it's good news, so we'll take it.
--SWNS
What on earth was Hasbro thinking?
The game of Monopoly is 83 years old. Hasbro owns the copyright now, and for almost 25 years, they've licensed lots of different versions, from Auburn University-themed edition to an X-Men Collector's Edition. The latest edition to make the rounds, just in time for the holidays: Millennial Monopoly, in which players don't buy real estate (it's too expensive), and collect experiences rather than cash.
The rules say the player with the most student loan debt rolls first, and the rules recommend playing in your parents' basement. Millennials are not amused, which leads to the question: who did they think would buy this?
--Gina Loukareas, Boing-Boing