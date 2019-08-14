If you want to launch and build a successful company, it sure helps to have mentors and role models. There's no better place to look than the Inc. 5000, an annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

The 2019 list was released this morning, and Freestar, a tech company that helps publishers maximize advertising revenue, took the No. 1 spot.

Its enviable numbers include:

A roster of 300 clients in the digital publishing space

$37 million in revenue for 2018

36,680 percent revenue growth since 2015

Not bad for a company whose co-founders' first product was a calendar featuring swimsuit models from Arizona State University, back in 2004.

As my colleague Leigh Buchanan writes, this isn't just "a list of America's biggest or most profitable companies. Rather, it is a list of the most promising. The excitement lies in seeing what they will do next."

Here are some of the other resources you'll find published today:

Profiles of the top 10 companies on the list.

A ranking of the top 10 cities for fast startup growth in the United States.

An interactive map showing where the 5,000 companies are located in the United States. (They're in 49 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Um, Alaska, maybe we should have a little chat?)

And of course: the full, interactive list of all 5,000 companies.

With its No.1 ranking, Freestar, along with the other honorees, are now members of an esteemed group.

Among those Inc. has included on its list over the years -- many before they were household names -- are companies like: Apple, Southwest Airlines, Sonic Drive-In (then called Sonic Industries), Nike, and FedEx (then known as Federal Express).

Of course making the list -- or even hitting number 1 -- doesn't guarantee long-term success. Just recently we learned that Loot Crate, which was number 1 a few years ago, has filed for bankruptcy.

That's the thing about building something great. There's always the risk that it won't turn out. If it weren't the case, everyone would be doing this.