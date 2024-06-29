This is a story about two kinds of intelligence: artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence.

How often do we hear those two terms together?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But now Softbank, the Japanese mega-conglomerate, says it’s using AI to build what a designer called a mental shield that manipulates angry customers’ voices so that call center employees don’t have to deal with drama. The new tool, called SoftVoice, will monitor callers’ voices in real-time, detect if they become hostile or abusive, and seamlessly change their tone of voice to make it easier on the employee’s ears.

Softbank insists it won’t change the words that customers say, but instead will do things like make a shrill, angry voice lower, to become less grating, or else, raise the pitch of a deep, intimidating voice, so that it goes from a booming bass to a soprano.

“If the customers’ yelling voice sounded like Kitaro’s Eyeball Dad,” one of the developers told the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shumbun, “it would be less scary.” That example refers to a Japanese anime character with a high-pitched voice.

For readers who might not be familiar, imagine instead if you could take, say, the booming voice of Samuel L. Jackson in the classic movie, Pulp Fiction, and modulate it so that he sounded like Bugs Bunny, or else the Australian TV character, Bluey.

Much less intimidating. Softbank says it’s addressing a real problem with this idea, which will debut in 2025: namely, that customer service jobs can be taxing and emotionally draining, especially when angry customers take out their frustrations on front-line service staff.

As Softbank put it in its official announcement: While Japan’s service sector is widely lauded for its high standards of politeness, punctuality, efficiency and attention to detail, one issue front-line workers are contending with is “customer harassment” in which retail workers or call center operators get subjected to overly aggressive behavior or unreasonable requests.

Known colloquially as “kasu-hara,” Softbank says Japan’s government is crafting legislation to regulate abusive customers, in addition to tech solutions.

SoftVoice supposedly won’t remove 100 percent of the angry inflection, so that call center employees will know objectively that a customer is angry. But it will remove enough to remove any hint of abuse. As a bonus, the SoftVoice AI product will also detect if a customer’s abuse has gone on too long, and play an automated message that says: “We regret to inform you that we will terminate our service.”

Now, as much as this is an artificial intelligence development, it’s also a compelling example of using AI to increase emotional intelligence.

We define emotional intelligence as the learned ability to leverage emotions — both yours and other people’s — to make it more likely that you’ll achieve your goals. And that’s literally what this AI product does: remove the expression of other people’s unhelpful emotions, making it easier for employees to do their jobs. The possibilities seem endless — and I concede, potentially complicated.

Imagine what things could look like further down the road, where multiple people in the same conversation might use a technology like SoftVoice in real time to modulate others’ emotions — or even to change their word choices.

(Again, the SoftVoice product reportedly doesn’t change words, but it’s not hard to imagine this as the next step.) Or else, imagine if people used AI to change the intonation of what they had to say as well. Tone sometimes determines substance; would companies be on the hook for an employee’s AI-manipulated promise to a customer, if it subtly changed the meaning?

Brave new world, right?

Still, as someone who is simultaneously excited about the possibilities of AI and dreading them, this at least sounds like it’s legitimately calculated to try to improve people’s lives.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.