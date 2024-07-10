EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

We know that big changes are coming to Starbucks. Now, a new study shows how Starbucks changes the world around it.

A working paper by professors at Columbia University suggests that when Starbucks arrives in a neighborhood that didn’t have a similar coffee shop previously, the rate of entrepreneurship goes up.

Specifically, a new Starbucks leads to a seven-year neighborhood entrepreneurship boom: a rise of between 5 percent and 11.8 percent in the rate of “local entrepreneurship,” according to Jinkyong Choi and Jorge Guzman of Columbia Business School and Mario L. Small of Columbia’s sociology department. That works out to between 1.1 and 3.5 new businesses per year that wouldn’t have been created otherwise, with the increase normally lasting about seven years.

Researchers have long debated another version of the so-called “Starbucks Effect,” which is the idea that new Starbucks locations are correlated with rising home prices.

Why? Well, maybe the presence of a new Starbucks sends signals to people about a neighborhood on the rise. Or maybe Starbucks is just really good at predicting which neighborhoods to move into. But this new research on entrepreneurship heads in a different direction, suggesting that it’s the Starbucks model — and the thing that Starbucks has long proclaimed as one of its reasons for being — that might make the difference.

In short, Choi, Guzman, and Small suggest that the idea of offering a “third place” for people to meet (besides at home or at work), might have been responsible.

Summarizing previous work on the question, they write: When starting a company, entrepreneurs benefit from having others with whom to brainstorm and refine ideas, identify potential pitfalls, seek funders and other supporters, and navigate legal and logistical roadblocks.

Starbucks… was distinct in this respect, because, in the 1980s, when many coffee shops primarily focused on selling food and drink, Starbucks invested in a model inspired by European cafés, wherein the coffee shop would provide a social setting for individuals to interact…. A few interesting notes about how they gathered the data for their research:

First, they found an intriguing control group: neighborhoods where Starbucks wanted to open new stores, but was stymied because of city planning, zoning, community organization, or other issues. Second, they took a special look at the partnership between Starbucks and legendary basketball player-turned-entrepreneur Earvin “Magic” Johnson. In neighborhoods where Johnson was involved, the effect was much greater: a 29.7 percent increase in the number of expected startups. Finally, in order to increase the number of neighborhoods they could examine, they looked at census tracts where Starbucks entered neighborhoods and compared them to “all census tracts that did not previously have a coffee shop.” It’s a truly massive trove of data. We should note that this is a very long-term study; I suppose that might be obvious in that they say the entrepreneurship effect of a new Starbucks lasts seven years.

One of the proposed-but-rejected Starbucks cited in the study was from 2005, and the Starbucks partnership with Magic Johnson dates back to 1998. While not exactly the same thing, I’ve certainly done a lot of professional work in Starbucks over the years.

If you ever visit the Starbucks at the corner of 18th Street NW and Columbia Road NW in Washington, D.C., you’ll find the physical location where I wrote my first book… more than a few years ago.

Starbucks has changed a lot during that time. Frankly, it’s in a difficult position now, which explains some of the changes to how they do business that I wrote about here recently. But let’s set that aside, and raise a glass — or a paper cup, I suppose — to the idea of the third place.

When you give people a place to get together and meet, there’s no telling what might grow out of it.

