If you're interested in the impossible, let's just say that it's been an interesting week.

First there was bad news at Burger King. Then, there was almost no news at all at McDonald's.

But now, Subway might have the most important news of all.

First, you might know, thanks to reporting by my colleague Chris Matysczyk, about the surprising thing Burger King admitted this week -- namely that it's preparing its plant-based Whoppers "in the same broiler used for beef and chicken."

Let's just say hardcore no-meat-eaters aren't exactly thrilled about that.

Meanwhile, there was just the faintest hint that McDonald's might be getting on the meat-less meat bandwagon in the United States.

As my colleague Peter Economy reported, Impossible Foods is reportedly teaming up with a food supplier that works with McDonald's -- suggesting there might some kind of meatless meat coming to McDonald's at some point in the future.

But now, like a dark horse contender (sorry, horrible analogy), Subway has raced to the front of the pack.

Starting next month, the world's largest restaurant chain says it will be offering a meatless meatball sub, after teaming up with plant-based meat substitute company Beyond Meat.

I don't know which will be more surprising to people: the idea of a meatless meatball sub, or the simple fact that Subway is so much bigger than McDonald's.

Let's take the second point first: The tale of the tape right now worldwide, or at least as of 2018, which is the most recent year available:

42,431 Subway stores;

37,855 McDonald's restaurants; and

13,000 Burger King restaurants.

It's fascinating. If Subway were a TV show, it would be NCIS: extremely successful, even though it's not exactly socially popular. It reminds me of how people failed to predict the electoral victory of President Trump.

But it's also why, while the meatless meatball sub is just a test for now in about 685 of these Subway restaurants, Subway's much larger size means it has a better chance of catching on more quickly than its smaller competitors.

I have no dog at all in the fight over meatless meat (sorry, another bad analogy). But I mean that I like to eat meat, but I also enjoy really vegetarian options.

Personally, I just don't see the need to create a plant-based meat substitute designed to fool people into thinking they're actually eating meat.

Even in places like Sweden, they apparently find that weird.