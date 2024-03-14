The Behind the Scenes Story of How ‘Oppenheimer’ Won the Oscars Will Inspire the Heck Out of You

There’s always a story behind the story. This one might sound familiar.

Before we close the book on the Academy Awards this year, it’s worth a quick look at how the movie Oppenheimer ran away with so many Oscars. Because there’s always a story behind the story.

Nominated for 13 awards, Oppenheimer won seven, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

While that’s not quite a record (Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King each won 11 in their big years), it was still a very powerful showing. And the wins didn’t just happen. In an article in The Guardian, Andrew Pulver gives a detailed breakdown of how an exceptional movie was backed by an effective awards campaign.

I think he identifies five key elements, which you’ll recognize in your business campaigns, too: First, an excellent product. Oppenheimer is simply a very good, epic movie. I mean, it’s about the development of the atomic bomb, so it wasn’t exactly laugh-a-minute. But it’s engrossing and entertaining.

Second, even though Oppenheimer is about events that took place 80 years ago, its themes fit the current cultural context. As an unnamed “veteran film-industry PR executive” told Pulver, it’s “of the moment, with an important issue that has horrible relevance today.”

Third, it made a LOT of money — nearly $1 billion in box office receipts so far. It wasn’t the highest grossing film of the year (that would be Barbie, at nearly $1.5 billion). But Oppenheimer was a safe choice for an academy that is sensitive to the idea of being out of touch with moviegoers.

Fourth, there was a strong sense that Nolan was due for his director accolade. As Pulver put it, “[t]he Oscars are perhaps still remorseful for never giving Alfred Hitchcock or [Stanley] Kubrick a directing Oscar, and for failing to give Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese one until they’d made 15 and 20 films respectively.”

Finally, the cast and crew did the work — by which I mean the public relations and marketing work. Nolan, for example, who isn’t exactly known for loving the talk-show circuit that usually accompany a big film release, did the shows.

Among the appearances cited: a spot on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that included Nolan and Colbert chasing each other around as if they were in an old Benny Hill sketch. Also of note is Nolan’s speech after winning a smaller award for Oppenheimer, in which he told a very funny and self-effacing story: I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, “Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!”

Now, we should point out: There wasn’t some kind of silver bullet here. To paraphrase another critic that Pulver quoted, the story isn’t that the people behind Oppenheimer did things that were unique to sell it to the academy; instead, it’s that they did things that were effective. As a result, I think the story is a lot more inspiring than it might otherwise be.

Really, each of those factors above is related to either (a) having a very good product, (b) being willing to do the work of marketing that product, or (c) luck — or perhaps it might sound better to call it serendipity.

No matter what kind of product or experience or business you’re trying to promote, I think you can probably see the same forces at play. You can exert some control over the first two (quality of product and marketing effort). You can also brutally self-assess whether you’ve measured up in those areas.

As for the last factor, serendipity, that’s less controllable. But that’s also true for anyone with whom you might compete.

Someone has to win the Best Picture award, and somebody has to win whatever contests you choose to compete in. Why not you? And if you come up short, remember: There’s always next year.

