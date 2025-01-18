The CEO of Target Says 1 Key Question Identifies Highly Effective Leaders. Here’s Why It Works So Well

Recruiting is great. But isn’t it even better to find great leaders and promote from within?

Great leaders don’t just inspire followers; they inspire more leaders. So when Target CEO Brian Cornell revealed the key question he uses to identify effective leadership — and encourage promotion from within — I paid attention.

Let’s set the stage. Cornell appeared this week on a panel on corporate culture at the National Retail Federation’s convention in New York, along with Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, and Abubakarr Bangura, a group vice president at Target. According to Bush’s company, Target is doing something right; Great Place to Work crunched the numbers for a top 100 list on Fortune last year, and Target came in 65th. And, Bush said their surveys found that 7 out of 10 Target employees said that Target was in fact “a great place to work” and that they felt cared for as a person, not just an employee.

Promoting from within and visualizing careers Cornell said one of his goals as CEO is to ensure that the best employees can visualize a future at Target that involves that kind of care: growing, taking on more responsibility, and having a real career. You think about the number of team members we have across the country: many of them started in hourly roles, but aspired to take on leadership roles. So we put together a program … How do you go from being an individual contributor to a leader of people? We have almost 2,000 stores across the country. We’re going to be building hundreds of additional stores over the next 10 years. We want to make sure we’re developing the next generation of store directors. … How do we train them to lead 200, 300, 400 people to run a $50 million, $75 million, $100 million operation? This is where we get to the real nitty gritty. 1 key question to ask Besides having an exemplar of that philosophy on stage with him — Bangura, who immigrated to the U.S. and began as an intern at Target after college, and who is now in charge of 80 Target stores — Cornell described one of the keys to ensuring that leaders within the company are doing what’s needed to create more leaders.

A lot of it came down to one key question, as he described: One thing that I look for, is if we’re walking stores together, and we’re talking to our store directors about about performance and growth, we’re talking about guest feedback and what we’re hearing from an NPS standpoint. But I always end by asking: Within your team over the last year, how many people have been promoted? I think it’s just so important because it just shows the commitment. We want to see top-line growth, and I want to see the performance indicators in place. That’s part of the culture. … And it starts with every one of our leaders saying it’s important. … I love walking out of the store when someone says [they’ve] had three or four team members promoted in the last year. That’s when you know they’re really committed, and they own it. Building a culture of leaders I think every business leader can look at Cornell’s leadership measuring stick of internal promotions versus hiring from the outside and see why the metric makes good sense. But perhaps you also understand why it can be tough to build a culture that inspires that kind of action, especially when you’re chasing shorter-term goals like revenue and (in the case of a public company like Target), stock price.

As Bush put it: “When you’re talking to Wall Street, if you say ‘care,’ too many times, they kind of get worried. It’s not one of the things that they want to invest in. But great companies understand that is the secret weapon.” That’s really the tension, and it can manifest itself in smaller, privately held companies, too. Still, what gets measured gets improved.

So, if you can identify a simple question that measures whether the leaders on your team are leading the way you hope they will, make it the one you ask over and over.

