SUBJECT: Our Path Forward Together

I am excited to take the reins of this incredible company and grateful for the Board's confidence in me. I am particularly fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented team as we take this brand into the future.

I have been a lifelong fan of McDonald's. Like so many of our customers, some of my fondest childhood memories were of my experiences at a McDonald's. Since joining the company in 2015, I've been able to see up-close how all three legs of the stool work together in an incredible partnership to bring our brand to life in the restaurants and communities that we serve.

I'm happiest when I'm in our restaurants, visiting with franchisees, their crew and our customers. Listening to their stories, I'm reminded about the larger purpose that our brand plays in the lives of millions of people around the world. Yes, we serve delicious food and offer great experiences, but our brand means so much more. We stand for opportunity and empowerment for everyone. McDonald's is a special company, and it's my privilege to work with all of you to make a difference in the lives of so many.

When I joined McDonald's to lead global strategy, business development and innovation, we were in the midst of a critical turnaround. Developing a strategic plan was central to harnessing the power and relevance of the brand for our business and customers. We decided to refocus on the customer and met with almost 10,000 of our guests around the world to understand their needs and learn how we could better serve them. This "global listening tour" was the inspiration for our Velocity Growth Plan, and the success we've enjoyed ever since is a powerful reminder to always keep our focus on the customer. I expect that we will continue to use the Velocity Growth Plan as our strategic roadmap, as the retain/regain/convert framework is still highly relevant to the opportunities available to us.

I also want to thank Steve for his many contributions. Steve brought me into McDonald's and he was a patient and helpful mentor. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

McDonald's has a deep bench of talent and, as one of my first moves as CEO, I'm excited to announce Joe Erlinger as President, McDonald's USA. Joe and I have worked closely together since I first joined the Company. He is a respected leader who is returning to the U.S. after working around the world for McDonald's, most recently as President, International Operated Markets. He has a proven track record of driving strong results through collaboration with franchisees and a relentless focus on the customer. I am confident in all Joe will bring to the U.S. business. We're also working to identify Joe's successor.

Thank you for your commitment to McDonald's and for all you do every day, across more than 100 markets, to drive us forward and help us reach our incredible potential.

Chris Kempczinski