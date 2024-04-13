The ‘Taylor Swift Act’ Just Became Law. Here’s Why Fans Should Care (From a Lawyer Who Actually Read It All)

We live in divided times. Maybe only Taylor Swift could bring elected leaders together.

They say Taylor Swift brings people together.

Still, I’ll bet even die-hard Swifties would have had a hard time predicting this story.

Because we live in divided times. It’s rare that elected Democrats and Republicans cross the aisle, work together, and say: You know what? Let’s stop fighting. Let’s actually do something for the people we represent. But, a brand new law known as the Taylor Swift Act that made its way quickly, easily — some might say swiftly (sorry, couldn’t help myself) through the Arizona legislature recently — and was signed by the governor last week.

The whole thing is inspired in part by what happened two years ago, when Swift fans tried to buy tickets for her Eras tour, only to find that presale access codes didn’t work, Ticketmaster’s website crashed repeatedly, and tickets reappeared quickly for resale at multiples of the original prices.

Here’s what the Taylor Swift Act (officially, House Bill 2040) does. In short, it prohibits using “bots” (with a pretty comprehensive definition included) to do things like: Buy more tickets than allowed for a public concert or other event.

Use multiple I.P. addresses or email addresses to try to buy more tickets than allowed.

“Circumvent or disable” things like presale codes, waiting periods, electronic queues, etc. It also authorizes the state Attorney General to bring civil lawsuits against anyone it believes violates the law, with potential penalties of $10,000 per occasion up to $100,000.

Now, I want to point out something subtle but important, that I haven’t seen mentioned in any other article about the Taylor Swift Act.

Having read the official legal code, I don’t think the new law says exactly what other media think it says. To put this as clearly as I can:

Other media have suggested this law prohibits people from using more than one email address or I.P. addresses to buy tickets.

But reading it plainly, it looks to me like it only prohibits doing those two things if you use a bot to make them happen. In other words, a Taylor Swift fan who buys tickets for a show using the email address taylorswiftfanaz@gmail.com, and who then also buys tickets using the email address taylorswiftphoenixfan@gmail.com, wouldn’t be breaking the law, unless they were using a bot to do it.

I was wondering at first if that might have been a drafting error — but I suspect without knowing that it’s intentional, because the point is to go after people whose manipulation of the system is severe enough to disrput it for normal fans. (I’m a non-practicing lawyer, so I do things like look up the legal text of laws that some people talk about without having had the chance to read them.)

Anyway, as noted above this new law is only in Arizona, but there is a federal law called the BOTS Act that bans some of the same bad behavior with … well, with bots. (

The only problem for Swift fans (or any fans, really) is that the Federal Trade Commission has only actually used the 8-year-old federal law once: a $3.7 million case back in 2021. Still, even a patchwork of state laws can create trouble for nefarious actors acting nationwide if it’s enforced. So maybe now, Swift fans (and others) can move forward, and concentrate on other things in life.

Like, say … counting down the days until the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

