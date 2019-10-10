In a nutshell, the rule is this: Each marine has three things to worry about.

In terms of organizational structure, the "rule of three" means a corporal has a three-person fire team; a sergeant has a squad of three fire teams; a lieutenant and a staff sergeant have a platoon of three squads; and so on, up to generals.

The functional version of the rule dictates that a person should limit his or her attention to three tasks or goals. When applied to strategizing, the rule prescribes boiling a world of infinite possibilities down to three alternative courses of action.

Anything more, and a marine can become overextended and confused. The marines experimented with a rule of four and found that effectiveness plummeted.