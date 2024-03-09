One of my favorite things is coaching my daughter’s soccer team. I love soccer, she seems to have signed on, and she’s become quite good. Best of all, it’s something we get to do together.

As part of this, my wife and my daughter got me a shirt with our team and league logo.

Usually these are for players, so there’s a spot for the player’s last name and number on the back. But since I’m a coach in this league, not a player, they wrote: “COACH BILL.” I like this shirt and I wear it a lot. But more than once I’ve forgotten that it has my name on the back, and while I’ve been out and about, I’ve had strangers call me by name:

“Coach Bill! How’s the weather?”

“Excuse me Bill, can I move up to the front where my friend is?”

“Nice parking job, ‘Coach Bill.’ Next time leave a can opener so I get into my car!” OK, that last example might be more of what I sometimes imagine happening. It’s the kind of small anxiety that pops up once in a while: If someone knows your name, they know a little bit about you.

Even though it’s a little thing, especially if it’s one-sided (meaning they know your name, but you don’t know theirs), it can leave you feeling a vulnerable. I think it’s this experience that gave me a bit of empathy for some United Airlines flight attendants, who took umbrage at a change in their United Airlines flight attendant wings.

In short, United used to give its flight attendants two badges: wings, and a nameplate. But last year, United started issuing a new type of wings that included the nameplate in the same piece of hardware (including both the flight attendant’s first name and (if desired) his or her pronouns).

Now, the current flight attendant contract actually requires United to issue separate wings and nameplates. Why would they care? Because having two separate badges — wings plus a separate nameplate — meant that when flight attendants were off-duty but wearing their uniforms (say, while waiting in an airport, or while traveling “non-revenue” on airplanes to travel to or from whatever city their jobs required) they could take off the nameplates, but not the wings.

Like I say — a small thing, but I feel their pain, so to speak.

And that’s why I can also empathize with the relief some flight attendants now feel, after their union filed a grievance over the change. While it’s pending, at least, flight attendants are now allowed to remove their combined wings-and-nameplates badges entirely when they’re not working. Being a flight attendant is a tough job. A lot of people aspire to the role, maybe for the chance to travel – which is legitimate. But, in the past few years, it’s gotten harder, and some passengers have taken out their frustrations on the cabin staff.

Heck, even as I was writing this, I came across a news report about a United Airlines passenger who, it is alleged, got intoxicated and belligerent and threatened to “mess up the plane” on a flight from London to Newark.

(The flight was diverted to Maine, where the passenger faces charges of interference with flight crew and assault.) Look, I’m going to guess that you’re not the CEO of a major airline. (If I’m wrong about that, thanks for reading; please get in touch. I’d love to interview you.) But chances are you do run a business.

And as I think about this development at United Airlines, I think perhaps there’s a lesson here to be had for business leaders like you. Maybe consider: Is there anything I’ve asked my employees to do that might make them feel more vulnerable than needed?

Is there a simple change in my company’s rules that might make employees feel more valued or protected?

And while you’re at it: Do I know the names of every single person who works for me, and if not why not?

They’re worthy questions. And my I also suggest: If you find a worthy answer that improves your business, remember that it was “Coach Bill” who suggested you ask them.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.