America is one stressed-out country right now. but a new study of 100 U.S. cities suggests some places are actually a lot more stressed than others.

Working from census data measuring objective factors that impact livability and stress in 306 U.S. cities, the jobs site Zippia ranked the most stressed urban areas. We have the whole list of the top 100 below. The criteria included:

average commute times;

unemployment rate;

average hours worked;

population density;

home price to income ratio; and

percent of population without health insurance.

While they say New York is the city that never sleeps, it comes in at only number 6 among the most stressed in the country. And, who would have predicted Miami's clocking in as the No. 1 most-stressed city?

Here's the full ranking of the 100 most stressed cities according to Zippia. Let us know in the comments what you think about where you city landed on the list: