This 7-Word Quote From D-Day Will Inspire You to Be a Better Leader

One of the big lessons from D-Day is how plans can fall apart very quickly. What do you do then?

Today is the 80th anniversary of D-Day: the beginning of the liberation of France from Nazi tyranny during World War II.

People might have a sense of what the invasion of Normandy was like from movies: Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, maybe The Longest Day. I’ll embed the Saving Private Ryan beach scene at the bottom of this newsletter, just in case.

There are many stories, and one of them has stuck with me for years. In fact, there’s an inspiring, seven-word quote from this story that I’ve found myself using in many different contexts — inspiring myself at least, and hopefully other people. (A few years ago, I put together a list of 17 key quotes related to D-Day. This was first on the list, and I’m glad to have the chance to explain in greater detail.)

The former chairman of American Express This is the story of Theodore Roosevelt Jr., son of the 26th president of the United States, who was the oldest and highest-ranking soldier in the invasion. On D-Day, he was 56 years old.

He’d been a very experienced business and government leader before going into the army at the start of the war. In fact, his last pre-military position was serving as chairman of American Express.

Roosevelt had served in World War I and been wounded in combat and stayed in the reserves, but he wasn’t a career officer. By June 6, 1944, he’d been promoted to one-star general, but his health was deteriorating, partly because of his World War I wounds. He had a heart condition and arthritis, and he also walked with a cane.

Seasoned Leadership Still, Roosevelt kept asking to be part of the first wave of the invasion, eventually putting his request in writing to the commander of the 4th Infantry Division.

That brings us to his story.

One of the big lessons from D-Day is how plans can fall apart very quickly, and what great leaders have to do then. On D-Day, U.S. paratroopers were dropped far from their objectives in some cases. Boats carrying U.S. and other allied troops to shore were blown off course or carried by tides under devastating firepower from the beaches.

The craft Roosevelt was in landed far from where they were supposed to be, and others were in the same predicament. Result: Leaders on the beach had to come up with new plans quickly, under the most dangerous and deadly conditions.

As an official history put it: When he learned that troops landing at Utah Beach had drifted a mile from their intended landing position, Roosevelt used his seasoned leadership to modify the original plans and kick the invasion off from where they stood.

He repeatedly led troops from the beach and over the seawall to where they could safely set up inland. He was able to create order from chaos, and that inspired the troops around him. “We’ll start the war from right here!”

This is where the big inspiring seven-word quote comes in. As others were debating, Roosevelt gave probably the most important command of the morning: We’ll start the war from right here!

I’m glad to write this, in part as an explanation to all the people who might have heard me say this phrase over the years, in all kinds of situations. Ready to give a presentation to a big group at work, only to find that the projector isn’t working so we can’t share the slides? “We’ll start the war from right here: Let’s get someone to print this out and make copies.“

Coaching my daughter’s soccer team and two of our starting players got sick and can’t play? “No problem: We’re a team and we have other great players; we’ll start the war from right here.“

Traveling on vacation and your flight is delayed and your luggage lost? “OK, let’s make the best of this and have fun; we’ll start the war from right here.“ The 80th anniversary

Roosevelt was awarded the Medal of Honor, one of 10 soldiers who received the highest U.S. military honor for actions during the invasion. Unfortunately, he died of a heart attack in France a month after the invasion. He was buried in France next to his brother Quentin, who had been killed in combat in World War I.

On this 80th anniversary, I think it’s important to remember that the world is full of heroes if you know where to look, but some days have more of them than others.

While I hope none of us ever have to live through something like D-Day, I like this quote as a reminder that sometimes we’re all called to action. Here’s the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan; Roosevelt actually landed at Utah Beach rather than Omaha Beach as depicted here.

But imagine being 56 with a heart condition and using a cane, and volunteering for this kind of thing anyway.

