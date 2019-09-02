[A]fter the money was collected, it was never earmarked specifically for improving safety. ...

At the time, "driver safety education" consisted of little more than a short video course, and in-app safety features weren't a priority until years later.

The company was facing rising costs on insurance and background checks for drivers, but an eventual class-action lawsuit alleged that its marketing -- which claimed "industry leading" checks and "the safest" rides -- was untrue. Uber settled for some $30 million, a fraction of what the fee earned the company in revenue.