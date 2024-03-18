When I listened to a recent Q&A with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby last week, I had a funny experience: I realized he was talking about me.

Not me personally, of course, but my behavior as a customer — to the point that after he finished his talk about United passengers, I might have been able to find 20 or 30 old airline reservations in my email account that prove his point.

Let me give you the story from my perspective. It starts quite a few years back, when I was in a long-distance relationship. Most weekends I’d fly from Boston to Washington D.C. I preferred to travel on United Airlines or other legacy carriers if I could. The airports were closer on both sides (Logan in Boston and Reagan National in D.C.), and the experience was a bit calmer and nicer.

But in practice, I flew Southwest Airlines much more often — probably four weekends out of five. This was despite the fact that Southwest sometimes cost a bit more, and flying Southwest meant traveling between less-convenient airports (Providence and BWI, if you know the areas). So, why would I choose Southwest over United and its other competitors? Because Southwest didn’t have change fees.

This meant I could (and did, very often) buy seven or eight weekends’ worth of trips far ahead of time, when the fares were lower. If plans changed, I knew I could just move my flight to another weekend.

Well, my relationship from back then didn’t work out, but the memory of those flights returned as Kirby talked about some of the biggest changes at United and across the airline industry over the last few years. One of the big ones he cited? Getting rid of change fees. Here’s part of what he had to say:

“For those domestic road warriors… not having change fees… was an insurmountable advantage for Southwest. “I’ve spent 25 years of my career at the beginning, when I figured this out, trying to create products around the edges without getting rid of change fees to compete with Southwest.

“And I realized eventually that you had to get rid of change fees.

Because it’s a billion-dollar decision, the only person that can make that decision is the CEO. And I was committed, for a long time, that once I became the CEO of any airline, we were going to get rid of change fees. And we have.” Indeed, United Airlines did take the lead among large non-Southwest Airlines airlines in terms of getting rid of change fees during the pandemic. (Kirby became CEO in December 2019.)

In fact, this was the main theme of United’s Super Bowl television ad campaign this year: Make plans for next year’s game, because if your team doesn’t make it, you can always change your flight.

Kirby pointed to a lot of other changes in the overall airline industry as well. As Gary Leff writes over at View From the Wing, his style can be almost professorial, in that he “gives lectures in airline economics rather than just repeating marketing talking points.” But the biggest takeaway was the reminder that giving customers choices and control over their relationship with your company can (perhaps paradoxically) make it easier to get their business.

Think of all the things you’ve probably signed up for over the years, thinking, “I’ll just cancel this if it doesn’t work out,” only to forget about it.

Think of all the other things you’ve considered purchasing but held back on because you didn’t want to be on the hook for a nonrefundable deposit? It’s funny; just from my own experience, I realize I’ll blow $50 on something foolish and consider it the cost of living an interesting life. But tell me you’re going to charge $20 if I miss a reservation for a $50 dinner, and as much as I understand where you’re coming from, I’ll still avoid making the reservation.

Human nature, I guess. Or at least mine.

Today’s lesson? I think it illustrates one of my favorite pithy business quotes, not least because I came up with it myself: “People love choices, but they hate decisions.”

So show people options and give them freedom. Then, watch how often they wind up choosing you.

