United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Says 1 Simple Thing Separates Great Leaders From Mere Managers

This is a story about leadership, management, and United Airlines.

A long time ago, I worked as a lawyer for a big government agency. My boss had a long, bureaucratic title, but everyone referred to him and his peers simply as “managers.”

Sometimes he’d complain that his job was a bureaucratic no-man’s land: On the one hand, he was too senior to try cases in court. (That was the fun part of the job.)

On the other hand, he’d been promoted just barely high enough to be a pure middle manager, with zero say in policy or the direction of the agency. As he griped to me one day, I made the mistake of saying something like: “That’s why I’d never want your job. Just because they call someone a manager, it doesn’t mean they get to be a leader.”

In retrospect, it was not very nice of me, and my comment didn’t exactly improve our relationship. But all these years later, I still think what I said was correct.

Ironically, I don’t know if I would have remembered this anecdote, except that I wrote about it here at Inc.com a full 10 years ago. And I don’t know that I would have remembered that article, except that it was one of the first things I wrote here that went truly viral.

Quite a few readers emailed me afterward, including a fair number who had their own “manager” type jobs. Some of them really were adamant: Managers are leaders too! they wrote.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But I remembered all of the points above when I heard what United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby had to say on the subject just the other day. Let’s set the stage. Kirby returned to his alma mater, the United States Air Force Academy, for an onstage interview by a current cadet. (Full video at the end of this article.)

Since all of the U.S. military academies consider themselves to be leadership laboratories, it wasn’t surprising that Kirby quickly turned to that topic. Here’s what Kirby had to say in particular that caught my eye, and that I think backs up what I told my old boss all those years ago: I think people often confuse leadership and management.

Management is about compliance. It’s about the checklist. It’s about: “Did you show up on time? Did you do everything that you’re supposed to do?”

Leadership is about inspiration and vision. Leaders get people to want to be great, and to want to do great things. That’s the only way that you can make organizations great. I went back after this and reread what I had written nearly a decade ago about leadership versus management. I stand by my overall theme. But one of the things a good leader is willing to do is reassess his or her positions, and I can see now someone should have a more nuanced view of the distinction than I wrote about back then.

For example, here are some of the examples I gave of the differences between leaders and managers: A great leader connects daily work with great goals. A mere manager focuses only on the short term. A great leader thinks of people as people. A mere manager sees only titles or organizational charts. A great leader wants to earn respect. A mere manager wants to be liked. A real leader is thrilled when team members achieve great things. A mere manager is threatened. A great leader empowers people with honesty and transparency. A mere manager parcels out information as if it costs him personally. A great leader understands that if the team falls short, he is responsible. A mere manager blames the team. A great leader cares mainly about results. A mere manager is more concerned with process.

Looking back now, I can imagine how some of these might not be intrinsic to the role, but might instead develop over time as a result of the all-too-human reactions of managers who get stuck in their roles. I’ve long since lost touch with that old boss, but even though he was my manager, I don’t think I was acting like a very good leader in telling him that he had a terrible job that I wouldn’t want.

Also, since we’re being honest (good policy), that makes me wonder what some of the employees at United Airlines who have the word manager in their titles might think if they heard what Kirby had to say about the difference between what he does, “leadership,” versus what they do.

But maybe we’ll let Kirby have the last word on that note. Here’s some of the final advice he had for the Air Force cadets who will, not long from now, be given leadership positions in the U.S. military. “Leadership is about people,” he said. “It’s about inspiring people. It’s about motivating people. It’s not about telling them what to do. If you’re having to tell someone what to do, you should consider that a failure.”

Here’s the full video of Kirby’s appearance:

