I feel for Gen Z, and this kind of thing is the reason why.

Sometimes you learn things about a business, and it’s interesting, but then you’re suddenly confronted with a statistic that stops you in your tracks.

Yesterday, United revealed its hiring goals and progress for 2024. The bottom line up front is that United Airlines plans to hire a lot of people this year (10,000), but not as many as it did in 2023 (16,000) and 2022 (15,000). What really struck me however was the odds of actually being one of those 10,000 new United Airlines hires if you were so inclined — and especially in one key category that might mean the most to Generation Z:

First, United has already hired 4,000 people this year, out of a total of 260,000 applications. I suppose some of the 260,000 might still be interviewing or in the pipeline, but overall that works out to just over a 1.5 percent acceptance rate so far.

Second, United drilled down on digital technology roles, revealing that they’ve had 10,000 applications so far and hired “over 120 technologists.” That works out to a 1.2 percent acceptance rate; so much for the idea that a tech background is a silver bullet to getting hired.

But, here’s the one statistic that really caught my eye and left me feeling a bit sorry for Generation Z in particular. United Airlines received a total of 40,000 applications for its summer internship program this year — with only 300 slots. That’s a 0.75 percent acceptance rate. That’s lower than the acceptance rate for Goldman Sachs this summer, which had 315,126 applications for just 2,700 spots, a roughly 0.9 percent acceptance rate. Or JPMorgan, which had 493,000 applications for 4,000 slots: a 0.81 percent success rate.

Also, NASA, which Vault considers the most prestigious summer internship, had a roughly 5 percent acceptance rate last year, while Google apparently hovers around 4 percent. And, this all comes a month after LinkedIn revealed data showing just how important internships can be for college and students and recent graduates trying to get ahead in their early careers.

Using data from the class of 2022, LinkedIn said it found that graduates were 22.9 percent more likely to have a full-time position within six months if they had internship experience.

Specifically in the transportation, logistics, supply chain, and storage category, the odds of landing a job went up 53.8 percent higher for graduates who’d had internships. Now, I have to add that United Airlines summer internships seem like attractive and even fun jobs. They apparently come with the same standby flight privileges that other airline employees get, according to United’s internship website.

I mean, if you can put two former interns on your website talking about how they used their free flight perks on their days off to fly to Hawaii and Colombia, it probably doesn’t hurt your recruitment efforts.

But, I sympathize with Gen Z. Frankly, it seems they face longer odds to do almost anything, in any kind of program, than the generations before them (including mine) did. I like to use Harvard University as a benchmark; for the class entering this fall, the admission rate was just 3.5 percent. When Gen Z’s parents were applying a generation ago, the rate was more than four times higher.

For all the travails Generation Z has gone through — smartphones, Covid, insane real estate prices — it’s an impressive group of young people.

Internships or not, I have a feeling they’re going to find a way to be more than OK. But it sure would be nice if the odds were just a little bit more in their favor.

