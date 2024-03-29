United Airlines Just Announced a Big Change for Passengers, and I Didn’t Even Know This Was a Thing

This why I like writing about airlines. You learn something new every day.

I’m going to start this article about a surprising new United Airlines policy by telling you something personal about myself. (They say all writing is autobiographical, so I hope you won’t mind.)

It’s that when I fly, whether it’s by myself or with family, I usually fly on United. The choice is basically made for me, since I live near a United hub: Newark Liberty International Airport.

On the rare occasions that we’re not on United, we’re probably on JetBlue (more on that in a second). But truly, it’s mostly United. This is why I was intrigued to learn recently that United Airlines is rolling out a new program under which United’s MileagePlus members can combine miles into a pooled account, and then use those miles for award travel for any person within the pool.

Because, to use yet another autobiographical example, I’ve never bothered to open a MileagePlus account for my daughter, since she flies only once or twice a year at most.

The odds of her accumulating enough miles to qualify for an award ticket or status anytime soon seemed remote. Besides, who needs another password to remember? But now that United is allowing pooled accounts, the 5,000 or 10,000 miles she might accumulate in a big year (say, a trip to California to visit relatives, and maybe a spring family vacation in Florida) might actually come in handy.

We could use those miles toward other family members’ travel.

Like mine. (It’s only fair, since I’m paying for it all.) To be clear, no rule says members of a pool have to be members of a family; it’s just that in my case (again, autobiographical), that’s whom I’d be likely to do this with.

Also, in rolling this out, United pointed to a 2023 U.S. family travel survey that found that 81 percent of parents plan to travel with their children in the next year, and 60 percent “report concern about travel affordability.”

Here are some more details: A “pool leader” can include up to four other people in their pool (“family, friends, or close travel companions of any age”). Each person has to have their own MileagePlus account.

“When logged in to their MileagePlus account on United.com, members will be instructed on how to contribute miles to the group pool as well as how to redeem pooled miles for award flights … “

“There are no limits to the number of miles that may be contributed to an active miles pool. … Pooled miles can be used when booking a ticket on United.com or in the United mobile app.” Now, I have two more points to share.

The first is that while writing this story, I tried to create a pool myself, but I couldn’t figure it out at first. So, I reached back out to United Airlines, which apparently had some kind of technical error interrupting the whole program even as they launched.

It seems to be fixed now. But frankly, I held onto this story for a few days while I made sure that the change I was writing about was happening. The second point is that, although United Airlines says it’s the first major airline to come up with a plan like this, it was only while writing this story that I realized that, notwithstanding that claim, JetBlue does something that looks pretty similar.

Some details are different. But sure enough, JetBlue has a program called Points Pooling that allows up to seven people to create a shared pool together.

As I mentioned above, if I’m not flying United, I’m probably flying JetBlue. And yet, not having noticed this JetBlue program before, I also hadn’t bothered to create family member accounts on that airline. But I guess I could have been pooling those miles all along.

Oh well. One more thing about me? It’s that this kind of thing is why I like writing about airlines. You learn something new with every story.

