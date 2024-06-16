United Airlines Now Says You Can Run Targeted Ads at More Than 100 Million of Its Passengers

‘Never before have brands been able to connect directly with a U.S.-based traveler audience at this scale.’

Are you a customer or a product? One trick is to think about whether you’re paying for whatever it is that you’re using.

That doesn’t mean you can never get valuable content or services for free, and it doesn’t mean that you might enter into the deal willingly.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But it does mean that if you’re not paying for the privilege of using something, it’s a bit harder to complain with a straight face if the company behind it tries to make money from you in other ways. All of which brings us to United Airlines.

The last time I checked, it’s pretty hard to fly on United Airlines without paying — at least if you’re not an airline employee. You might pay with miles, but that’s something you’ve bought in other ways (maybe flying with the airline previously, or using a particular credit card.)

Overall, according to the logic described above, you’re the customer. That’s why it can seem grating, for example, to be subjected to in-air pitches for airline credit cards or other services. It’s also why I think people are unlikely to react well to the new way United Airlines says it will sell ads targeting its passengers.

Last week, United announced the launch of “Kinective Media by United Airlines,” which is billed as “your ticket to curated audiences with hours of attention to give and money to spend.”

They’re talking about personalized, digital advertisements, delivered directly to United passengers via the seatback screens they face while flying — plus opportunities via the United app, the airline’s website, and even the airport and their screens at home, adding: Never before have brands been able to connect directly with a U.S.-based traveler audience at this scale. Tap into their desire for personalized experiences and lifestyle-enhancing products and services.

Engage more than 108 million unique flyers interacting with our specialized media channels. Building on United’s broad traveler audience, Kinective Media offers brands deep and actionable insights through our rich, first-party loyalty data.

MileagePlus is one of the world’s largest airline loyalty programs and provides consumer insights not just for travel, but many other everyday and luxury spend categories too.

Based on research looking at other airlines, along with the United promise cited above that this has “never before” been offered, it seems fair to say that this marks a brand new era in targeting ads toward a captive audience — airline passengers. “It all adds up to the potential for 3.5 hours of attention per traveler (based on average flight time),” United Airlines says on its marketing website.

We should point out two things: First, United says it’s not sharing individualized personal information with advertisers; rather, they’re apparently identifying people as part of cohorts — say, age, expected income, or city of origin or destination. Second, they say passengers can request to opt-out — although it’s not clear what will happen if you make that request, but you’re not from a handful of states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah) that have pretty strict privacy laws.

If you don’t live in one of those states, United says you can “opt-out … to the extent applicable,” which is a phrase I can’t define with any degree of certainty. We all know of course, that we’re being tracked all the time now. Online? Forget about it. In the real world? Good luck remembering to shut off your smartphone; never mind the information that new cars are reportedly passing along to insurance companies and others.

But asking you to pay to travel as a customer, and then subjecting you to hard-to-escape, targeted ads for hours at a time, thus turning you into an advertising product?

Oh, and doing it when, as the Chicago Tribune pointed out, you’re legally required to provide at least some of the demographic information used to target you? Yeah, that all feels like a different level. As the Tribune continued:

“Those who push targeted ads usually trot out the line that consumers find them helpful. Not at 30,000 feet, they don’t. … If United or any other airline wants to profit from such shenanigans, then they ought to compensate customers.”

Until that happens, I’d just like to say thank you for being a loyal customer. But also, apparently, a product.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.