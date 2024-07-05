A United Airlines Passenger Had a Terrible Experience. His Solution Was a Stroke of Genius

‘I think it was empowering for people. We’ve all been there… ‘

This is a story about United Airlines, a passenger who had a bad experience, and a really good song.

It’s also about the PR crisis it sparked, which saw the market cap for United Airlines drop by about $180 million. And it all started when —

Wait, let’s just share some of the song lyrics, since they tell the story: United, United…

You broke my Taylor guitar.

United, United…

Some big help you are.

… I should have flown with someone else or gone by car,

‘Cause United breaks guitars.

You can find the original YouTube video with the song — over 23 million views — embedded below. I shared the lyrics above with permission from the passenger/songwriter, Dave Carroll, with whom I talked in advance of tomorrow’s 15th anniversary of the incident.

Here’s how Carroll describes what happened: A professional musician, Carroll and his bandmates boarded a United Airlines flight from Canada to Chicago, traveling on to Nebraska. On the ground, he and other passengers watched as workers manhandled his checked guitar case — containing a $3,500 Taylor guitar. Later, when he was able to check inside the case, Carroll realized that his guitar had been badly damaged. He says he talked with United employees directly but was brushed off. Over the next (many) months, Carroll went on a virtual tour of the United Airlines bureaucracy, asking for compensation and getting nowhere. Eventually, a United Airlines employee told him that the airline would no longer answer his emails about the incident. Angry and frustrated, he told the last employee he dealt with that if he’d been a lawyer he would sue the airline. But he was a musician, and so he promised to write a song about the whole thing instead. Actually, three songs, but the first one was a massive surprise hit that went super-viral by the standards of the time.

Called, literally, “United Breaks Guitars,” it made headlines across the world, and temporarily tanked United’s share price, as the airline took a massive reputational hit.

Meanwhile, Carroll told me recently, he got his 15 minutes of fame and then some, and eventually a new career speaking at corporate events. “Yeah, I was paid way better than I ever was as a musician to be a speaker, but not so many gigs that it amounts to millions of dollars,” he told me, adding: “I’m happy with what happened! I did better than I would have as a musician, but I’m certainly not set for life.”

A lot of people seem to remember this episode, and we should be clear that it happened years ago, before the current top leadership at United was part of the airline.

But that was a fascinating time in retrospect. We were at the dawn of video on social media: after YouTube (obviously) but before TikTok and Instagram — and just before everyone had video recording capabilities on their phones.

As a result, it took a professional musician like Carroll to pull it off — someone who could write and perform the song who also had lots of friends in the arts and music worlds back home to help pull it off.

As the absurd and funny video quickly became popular, United was slow to react, which only fed the narrative that it didn’t care enough about customers with problems. “I think using the humor and the ability to dial into the message made it accessible to everybody,” Carroll told me. “I think it was empowering for people. We’ve all been there…. And now, all of a sudden, social media was this tool. It was it was a leveling [the] playing ground thing…. I think people were inspired by that.”

As for the impact on business, there’s a lot to learn here. In fact, Harvard Business School wrote a case study on the whole incident.

“This is a good case for getting a glimpse into a new world of communication, versus the old world of Super Bowl ads and prime-time audiences,” case author and professor John Deighton said at the time. Big lessons for smaller businesses probably include things like:

actively monitoring your brand on social media,

engaging positively with your customers where they gather, and

empowering employees to address relatively minor customer problems, even if they’re outside their normal roles for your company. I asked United Airlines if they wanted to say anything about how United has changed as we approached the anniversary. A United spokesperson replied: Mr. Carroll gave voice to issues that are important to everyone, and his experience showed us the benefit of engaging directly and candidly with our customers through social media and other channels.

The best way to understand what happened? Probably just to check out the video below.

Here’s the classic: “United Breaks Guitars.” (The second and third songs in the series can be found here and here).

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.