Walmart Has a Bold New Plan, and It Means Generation Z Will Feel the Love

Some members of Generation Z are just 12 years old, but they’re the big, new marketing target.

EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

Generation Z, get ready. You’re already the next big marketing target of the world’s biggest companies.

Case in point: Walmart — and now, its membership club warehouse division, Sam’s Club. I wrote earlier this month about how Walmart is revamping a $2 billion in-house brand called “No Boundaries,” originally used 30 years ago to target some of Gen Z’s parents (that would be Generation X), to target the 68 million or so members of Generation Z.

And we saw earlier this year the degree to which Generation Z (born 1997 to 2012) supposedly prefers self-checkout lanes at Walmart and other retailers, instead of dealing with humans at checkout. (Walmart pulled back on self-checkout, but it looks like a temporary test.)

Now, the top leadership at Walmart’s Sam’s Club, says they’re going after Gen Z in a strategic effort to rip away any advantage from twice-as-large competitor Costco.

“The quickest growth in our business over the last two years has been the Gen Z and millennial members,” Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas told CNBC recently. “That generation believes it’s cool to save money, and we agree with them.” Among the two big strategies, Walmart’s Sam’s Club is talking about:

First, ramping up technology.

Probably the flashiest example is the receipt-free exit tech that Sam’s Club has been touting. Walmart promises this will eventually allow customers to fill up a basket and walk out the door without ever tallying their purchases or talking with an employee.

(Walmart and Sam’s Club describe this as a more complex achievement than Amazon’s similar effort.)

Second, building its in-house value brand. Costco has Kirkland Select (last seen in this space changing how they package rotisserie chickens), and Walmart has Member’s Mark.

According to Megan Crozier, executive vice president and chief merchant at Sam’s Club, part of the effort to improve Member’s Mark came after she personally bought a poorly built swimming pool sold under the brand name during the pandemic.

All of this is inevitable, of course; as long as we’ve looked at society as a series of generations, people have tried to build economic ties to the emerging generations. Often, the brand preferences people develop in youth can last a lifetime — or at least a very long time. As AdAge broke down recently, there are subtle but important differences in how Generation Z is likely to respond to strategic messages compared to Millennials and even their younger brothers and sisters in the still-being-born Generation Alpha.

According to that roundup, Generation Z is social media-bound but also “aware of the ‘doom scroll’ and social media’s impacts on mental health,” and “wants to see brands display their values,” even in ways that might not have much to do with the direct value proposition for them.

One thing that every generation needs to remember: smaller businesses can often benefit by looking at what larger businesses do, and copying them when it makes sense. Not that big brands can’t make mistakes, but when a company like Walmart or Sam’s Club makes a major strategic change to target an entire generation, they’re almost certainly doing so with the benefit of tons of research, data, and internal debate beforehand.

Times change, people grow up, and generations get targeted. It’s just how the world works.

Hey, Generation Z. It’s your turn to feel the love.

