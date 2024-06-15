After 30 Long Years, Walmart Is Targeting a New Generation

This is an article about Walmart and change. But first, can I share a quick message directly with Generation Z?

Cool. I’m Generation X, so probably your parents’ generation. I just wanted to say — and we don’t say this enough — that we like you guys.

We see a lot of ourselves in you. No, we didn’t have the exact same experiences that you’re having. In many ways, you have it harder. But if you go back 30 years, we were the generation that older people complained about the same way they complain about you now (some of the same older people, come to think of it).

They said we wanted things we hadn’t earned, and that we weren’t willing to pay our dues. What they probably meant was that they didn’t want to make way for us.

The economy was a bear, but people blamed us for not being able to somehow defy the laws of math to buy a house or fund a retirement plan, based on an entry-level McJob and moonlighting by tending bar or working at a video rental store (for example). Oh, and they had zero understanding of technology.

When your older boss asks you for the ninth time to show them how to do some basic task on a computer, but does it with an air that suggests they think this critical tech tool is beneath them, let’s just say, as the president when Gen Xers were your age used to say, “I feel your pain.”

Maybe some of this sounds familiar. And maybe you’re wondering what launched me on this sentimental, cross-generational commiseration? Of all things, it was a press release from Walmart, announcing that they’re about to relaunch a $2 billion in-house private brand called No Boundaries.

The setup: Walmart says the move “reflects a major shift in how the retailer is thinking about building and reintroducing a cohesive brand that speaks directly to the Gen Z customer.”

The punchline: Walmart originally launched No Boundaries, which it now calls a “legacy young adult fashion brand,” 30 years ago, in 1994, when its goal was to reach 18 and 24 year-olds — in other words, to speak directly to Gen X customers. See what I mean? We have more in common than other generations might think, even though you guys were born between 1997 and 2012, and we were born between 1965 and 1980.

Walmart is smart to do this. As of last December, Generation Z’s estimated buying power was about $360 billion in the United States, and it’s only going to grow — both in real numbers and as a share of the total economy. So, of course any retailer, especially one the size of Walmart, is going to try to grab Generation Z’s attention, and influence its brand preferences now, while they still can be influenced.

Moreover, as a Walmart spokesperson told me when I asked about this whole idea, the way they’re using No Boundaries to target Generation Z in 2024 is much more intentional than when they tried to get Generation X back in the 1990s.

They want to create a cohesive brand incorporating trends now — offering up-to-date fashions that resonate with Generation Z at any given moment, as opposed to offering things like low-cost perennial wardrobe staples. They’ll also be marketing No Boundaries to Generation Z more robustly than they ever tried to with Generation X back in the day, for example in campaigns on TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Robolox.

They’re more sophisticated now. Aren’t we all? But I wonder how Generation Z will react.

There’s a lesson here, for almost every business run by a Generation X-er like me (or even a Boomer or Millennial): If you haven’t started already, you need to think about how you’re going to attract and serve Generation Z customers. Time waits for nobody, and before anyone wants to admit it, Generation Z will be in control.

Generation X will be as O.K. with that, just as we’ve learned to adapt to every other world-warping, expectation-defying thing we’ve lived through over the last (hate to admit this) 50 years.

Of course, we’re still going to make fun of you if you bring your parents to job interviews, or refuse to talk on the phone, or tell us about this really cool new band you’ve discovered that we’ve probably never heard of, called Nirvana. It’s O.K. though. We only do those kinds of things for people we like.

