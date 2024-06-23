Walmart Just Announced a Big Change in Pricing, and I Hope Employees Will Be Very Happy

The idea made the time go by back then, and it’s improving productivity now.

This is a story about Walmart and change — and I’m pretty sure it’s something I dreamed up years ago.

Background: As companies increase what they pay their workers, they can do one of three things: Option 1: Some might simply absorb the higher costs and take smaller profits.

Option 2: Some might say they have no choice but to increase prices, or even lay off workers.

Option 3: The most interesting companies will look for ways to improve productivity, so that revenue and profits go up alongside higher wages.

I wrote recently about how McDonald’s chose Option 3 after California raised the state minimum wage. And I think it also might explain a big change that Walmart just announced — namely how it’s going to start displaying prices in many Walmart stores. In short, Walmart says it’s moving away from paper tags on their shelves displaying prices, to digital shelf labels, which they abbreviate as DSLs.

Among the benefits, Walmart says, is that it takes much less time — minutes, as opposed to days — for Walmart employees to update thousands of prices in its stores.

Walmart tested DSLs at 50 stores beginning last year, and the plan is to expand DSL to 2,300 of Walmart’s 4,700 stores by 2026. The official Walmart statement announcing the brand-new era in pricing technology is credited to a Walmart worker named Daniela Boscan, whose title is food & consumable team lead at Walmart in Texas.

“Working with DSLs has transformed my daily routine,” Boscan said, citing three main benefits: Increased productivity and reduced walking time: Since they can change prices electronically, she says, “a price change that used to take an associate two days to update now takes only minutes.” Simplified stock replenishment: The Walmart system has a “stock to light” feature that lets a worker “flash an LED light on the shelf tag using their mobile device, signaling locations that require attention.” Faster order picking and fulfillment: Similarly, there’s a “pick to light” feature that quickly identifies the location of products that customers have ordered online, “speeding up the picking process and improving order accuracy.”

The first item on this list spoke to me personally. Years ago I worked retail jobs (not Walmart, but similar), and some of my least favorite days were when we had to walk through the store updating displays for hundreds of products. “Walmart stores have over 120,000 products on shelves, each with an individual price tag. Every week our stores support thousands of pricing updates for new items, rollbacks, and markdowns,” Boscan said.

Worth noting: The price technology announcement came shortly after Walmart announced a new bonus program for hourly associates.

I don’t necessarily think one announcement caused the other directly, but nothing happens in a vacuum, and to the optimist in me, it sounds like increased productivity. Whether we’re talking about Walmart or other employers, I hope it’s the kind of thing that can lead to more jobs and more job security for those who already have them.

Now, I have to point out of course that there could be other uses for a technology that lets you instantly change price displays for thousands of SKUs at once.

For example, you could support surge pricing, or even change prices dynamically so that two customers with different buying profiles see different prices. I asked Walmart directly about this, and the company said it does not plan ever to use either of those tactics. “It is absolutely not going to be ‘one hour it is this price and the next hour it is not,'” said Greg Cathey, SVP of transformation and innovation at Walmart.

I’ll take them at their word, at least until I see evidence to the contrary. I prefer to be an optimist until someone proves me wrong.

Besides, all those years ago when I was working retail, I am sure I remember daydreaming about the idea of a system that would have allowed us to change all the displays in a store with the press of a button. The idea made the time go by back then, and it’s improving productivity now.

