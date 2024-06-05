Walmart Has a New Way to Track Customers, and It All Starts This Summer

I’m also zooming in on how it’s supposed to be a ‘better shopping experience for customers.’

One neat thing about being part of Generation X (born 1965 to 1980) is that we’re the last generation to have fully experienced the world before the internet. If we squint, we can almost remember the debates back then:

Should commercial activity even be allowed online?

Will people be trusting enough to share their credit card numbers on a computer?

Why is everybody forwarding me this weird animated video of a dancing baby? I don’t think I can separate that life experience from how I reacted when I saw Walmart’s announcement yesterday, about its plans to start sharing data about people who visit Walmart.com and use the Walmart app.

Short version: Walmart has already been sharing data with suppliers about customers who purchase products.

Now, the company will share data about consumer behavior much earlier — including people who browse but don’t actually make a purchase. The product itself is Digital Landscapes, and it’s part of a bigger suite called Walmart Luminate. Let’s go directly to the source:

These insights are particularly valuable for suppliers as they evaluate their marketing and sales strategies. By analyzing daily engagement trends and tracking sources that are driving traffic — from searches on Walmart.com and the Walmart mobile app to external search engines, social platforms, and more — suppliers can better allocate their resources to help boost reach and improve the effectiveness of their campaigns. …

By empowering suppliers to understand their customers at every step of the digital shopping journey and optimize their path to purchase, this new offering underscores Walmart’s commitment to delivering a better shopping experience for customers.

The parts about “boost[ing] reach” and “improv[ing] the effectiveness of their campaigns” are important, as they illustrate that a big part of this new effort is about encouraging brands to spend more money advertising directly with Walmart. That’s a growing opportunity; Walmart said its U.S. advertising business, known as Walmart Connect, grew 26 percent in the last quarter. (Hat tip to Peter Adams at Marketing Dive for highlighting that, by the way.)

But I’m also zooming in on how it’s supposed to be a “better shopping experience for customers,” which I think highlights part of a debate that’s been raging since the days of the Dancing Baby.

Namely, how to balance tools that make life better for businesses, against the needs and wants of customers. Because, at least in theory, there’s a point at which customers will say “enough is enough” in terms of tracking everything they do online. How do you solve that equation? Or does it even matter anymore?

Are consumers, especially those who don’t remember the pre-internet era, at the point where we simply agree that companies that sell us things can track, share, and sell our behavior to other companies that also want to sell us things?

Would your answer be any different if I pointed out that Walmart made this announcement on Tuesday, with the intent of starting the beta version literally 24 hours later, on Wednesday? (The full rollout will take place over the summer.)

I asked Walmart for more context, and Walmart spokesperson Lea Ciskowski told me in part: Walmart Luminate … uses data-driven insights to help suppliers fuel smarter, faster decisions and unlock growth so they can be less reactive and more predictive in anticipating their customers’ needs.

With nearly 144 million customers shopping at Walmart online and in-store weekly, the scale of Walmart’s rich data assets continues to set the Walmart Luminate suite apart.

As someone who does digital marketing, I think it’s a good thing (all else being equal) to have robust tools powering different online marketplaces, so that we wind up with more competition in the marketplace. But I’m also a consumer, and a card-carrying Generation X one at that.

And at times like these, I’m kind of glad I remember what it was all like before.

