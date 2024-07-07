From $8 an Hour at Walmart to as Much as $530,000 a Year (Also at Walmart)

Long-term growth requires long-term investment in your best, most committed people.

EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if employees want to get promoted and make more money, they might be better off going to a new company.

We’ve even got surveys and statistics.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But what if that’s wrong? What if your company could be an exception to the rule? What if you could convince your best employees that their best opportunity for a bright future is to stay right where they are, and grow within your organization?

It would probably help if you could show them that others have done it before them, and that there’s a clear path to the top.

That’s why I’ve been intrigued recently by how much effort Walmart has put in to make it known that: its top store managers have the chance to make more than $500,000 in salary and bonuses, and

a surprising percentage of its managers started out as hourly employees: working in warehouses, stocking shelves, and running the registers. Quick background: as I wrote here last month, Walmart is changing how store managers’ salaries and bonuses are constructed, to the point that top managers could earn 200 percent bonuses. I did the math, and Walmart confirmed that this means the best managers in the most challenging positions max out at $530,000.

Then, I started hearing about specific managers and their reactions to the new compensation structure: Bloomberg reported that one manager “almost fainted” when he saw the eye-opening maximum compensation figure.

The Wall Street Journal spent a day following a manager who started 20 years ago as a part-time Walmart worker, rose through the ranks, and cleared $240,000 under the old system in 2023. (She presumably stood to earn under the new system.)

Fortune profiled a store manager named Mustafa Tovi who started as an $8-an-hour employee at Walmart back in July 1999, and has been promoted to be one of those managers on track to make well over $500,000 if he hits his bonuses.

I asked Walmart directly how common these stories are, that people who start out as hourly employees wind up running the entire store or more, and earning potentially enough to be in the top 2 percent of all U.S. wage earners. Here’s what Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield told me:

Mustafa Tovi’s story in Fortune is actually quite common. It is Walmart DNA to grow our next generation of frontline leaders and promote from within. In fact, approximately 75 percent of our store, club and supply chain leaders started as hourly associates.

And leaders like Mustafa take great pride in paying it forward and mentoring others.

I’d like to focus on that eye-opening statistic: 75 percent. I knew that Walmart CEO Doug McMillion started out unloading trucks as an hourly associate at Walmart in high school, before getting his college degree and his MBA, and eventually rising to the top job at the roughly $549 billion company.

Hatfield pointed out two other top leaders: John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., started out as an hourly associate in 1993 in Bentonville, Arkansas, and

Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., started as a sporting goods associate in 2002.

Look, I’m not here to tell you to get a job at Walmart. Or to stay at Walmart for that matter, or even to accept the role of CEO if they ever ask you. But I do think there’s a key lesson here for business leaders.

If you want employees to stay with you …

Actually, check that. If you want your best employees to stick with you — taking on more responsibility, and ultimately becoming the leaders of tomorrow — then show them that there’s a path to real success.

Prove it to them by showing them others who have followed it in the past.

Long-term growth requires long-term investment in your best, most committed people. Walmart is offering a pretty good example of how to make that happen.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.