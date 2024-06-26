After 27 Years, Walmart Just Made an Inspiring Announcement

EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

Walmart announced the biggest sale in its history this week. I’m sure a lot of shoppers will be digging through the deals.

But this is a big moment for another reason. If you want to understand why, I suggest going back 27 years, to the very first interview that Jeff Bezos gave to Inc., when he predicted days like today, and explained his plan to fend off giant competitors like Walmart.

As he told Inc. in 1997: “There’s nothing about our model that can’t be copied over time. … A lot of it comes down to the brand name. Brand names are more important online than they are in the physical world.” Of course, Bezos built a gigantic brand name: Amazon. But he also built another brand that became so ubiquitous that people might not think of it immediately–one that has more customers than virtually any other business in America.

The name of that brand? Prime.

Launched in 2005, Amazon built Prime’s membership to an estimated 180 million paying customers in the U.S. alone.

Most important, it locked those customers in, building a moat around Amazon’s business that made it much harder for anyone else to copy. For an annual fee, Amazon Prime customers got free (or included) shipping, along with annual discounts. The most visible of these discounts came on Prime Day(s), generally in July, the month when Amazon was founded.

As a result, when Walmart announced back in 2020 that it was launching a Prime competitor called Walmart+, it was facing a competitor with a massive head start. Enter Walmart

I was skeptical. But as I wrote recently, Walmart didn’t have much choice.

For one thing, half of Walmart customers were reportedly Prime members by then, and Amazon had eight times the market share for e-commerce that Walmart had. “If you enjoy giant battles between retail juggernauts,” I wrote then, “I think we’re all about to be in for quite a show.”

Now we’re getting the show.

Walmart won’t reveal how many Walmart+ subscribers it has (its $98/year program is clearly much smaller than Amazon Prime’s $139/year regular offering). But Walmart’s CFO suggested recently that Walmart thinks it’s closed the gap on customer engagement — basically, a measurement of how often Walmart+ members order from Walmart.

‘Largest savings event ever’ On top of that, we’re now getting Walmart Deals, which is Walmart’s clear attempt to one-up Amazon Prime Days, even preempting its big competitor’s annual announcement.

Here’s how Walmart introduced the program: Walmart is announcing its largest savings event ever: “Walmart Deals.”

Starting Monday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, customers can shop thousands of deals on popular items from electronics, home, toys, travel and more — including must-have items heading into the back-to-school season.

Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals of the season beginning at noon ET — five hours before anyone else. That last line is important. Amazon Prime deals are open only to Prime members — although given its membership base, that includes a huge percentage of American families.

Walmart Deals deals are instead available to anyone; the bonus for Walmart+ members is the extra five early hours of lower prices. In the long run …

Look, I don’t know whether Walmart will catch up fully to Amazon in the long run. But if I was skeptical at the start, I’m inspired now.

Walmart is a $550 billion company, more or less, compared with Amazon’s $1.9 trillion. Of course, back at the start of Amazon Prime, the numbers were much smaller and reversed; Walmart then was bigger than Amazon. And that brings me back to something else Bezos was always fond of saying: “I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years.”

Don’t look now, but Amazon is almost 30 years old. It seems Walmart (which is technically a lot older, but has a younger e-commerce effort) has built a worthy challenger, if not a full competitor.

In fact, even as I was writing this article, Amazon released its timeline for Prime Days: July 16 and July 17. The two juggernauts’ also face upstart competition from Target, which announced its own Target Circle Week running July 7 to 13. So get your deals at Walmart or Amazon (or Target), or wherever you prefer to find your midsummer savings.

And if you’re running a business, I hope you’ll take a bit of motivation from the most recent fallout of the Amazon versus Walmart retail wars.

Your competition might have a head start. Maybe they’re more powerful than you are today. But their past performance is never a guarantee of future results. And if you can build a brand that really speaks to customers, you might just build a giant.

And 27 years from now, we’ll look back at the way you predicted the whole thing.

