Want Better Mental Focus? Neuroscience Just Explained How to Train Your Brain to Achieve ‘Flow State’

You might call it ‘flow state’ or ‘being in the zone.’ Would you be interested to learn how to make it happen?

This is a story about creativity, productivity, and neuroscience.

In 1990, a psychologist named Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi published a book in which he described “flow,” a state of mind in which people can focus their brains, shut out distractions, and become much more productive.

Maybe you think of this as being “in the zone.” People have spent entire careers trying to explain, analyze, and ultimately teach others how to enter into this kind of flow state. Now, researchers out of Drexel University in Philadelphia say they’ve succeeded in using neuroimaging technology to track flow state in people’s brains in real time — and maybe unlock some practical advice on how to make it happen.

Writing in the journal Neuropsychologia, the researchers said they set out to consider two theories of how flow state might work: Theory 1 suggests that flow state might simply be, “a state of highly focused concentration or hyperfocus that shuts out extraneous thoughts and other distractions to enable superior performance on a task.”

Theory 2, however, suggests something a bit more active: The idea that through years of intense practice, people’s brains can develop “a specialized network or circuit to automatically produce a specific type of ideas… with little conscious effort.”

If the second theory were correct, the researchers hypothesized, this might mean that the brains of people who develop a certain level of expertise in a creative discipline might be able to “rela[x] its supervision” and basically go on autopilot — flow state, almost on demand — exploring and creating without active control. “Csikszentmihalyi… defined [flow] as ‘a state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter,’ ” said lead researcher John Kounios. “‘[T]he experience is so enjoyable that people will continue to do it even at great cost, for the sheer sake of doing it.'”

The Drexel experiment involved recruiting a group of 32 jazz guitarists, some of whom were highly experienced and others who were less so, and recording high-density electroencephalograms (EEGs) while they each improvised six jazz sessions, “with programmed drums, bass, and piano accompaniment.”

Afterward, their performances were assessed both by (a) asking the guitarists to rate how intensely they felt they achieved a “flow state” while playing, and (b) asking four jazz experts to listen individually to each of the 192 total recorded improv sessions, and rate them for creativity and other qualities. In the end, they made two very interesting findings:

First, the more experienced musicians reached a flow state “more often and more intensely” than their less experienced colleagues — thus suggesting support for “Theory 2,” above.

Second, they found that the EEGs mapping the brain activity of musicians who managed to achieve a high state of flow had two marked differences from other occasions: increased brain activity in the left hemisphere, in areas associated with “hearing and playing music,” and decreased activity in the superior frontal gyri, which is associated with executive control. What I really like about this effort is that Kounios was willing to make a few recommendations for creative people in any field who might want to increase the odds of attaining flow state.

In short, he said it involves building deep expertise in whatever creative discipline you care for, and then also practicing and also learning how to “withdraw conscious control” once you’ve reached that high level of expertise. As I write in my free e-book, Neuroscience: 13 Ways to Understand and Train Your Brain for Life, there’s nothing more fascinating than the human brain and the unexpected ways in which it works. Techniques like this to improve focus are at the top of the list.

Or to quote Kounios once more: “As jazz great Charlie Parker said, ‘You’ve got to learn your instrument. Then, you practice, practice, practice. And then, when you finally get up there on the bandstand, forget all that and just wail.'”

