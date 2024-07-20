Want to Be Part of a Guinness World Record? You Just Need 5 Minutes (Today Only)

Perhaps you’d prefer to try the record for ‘most people buzzing simultaneously and waving foam fingers.’

They say the game of chess takes minutes to learn but a lifetime to master.

But today, for one day only, anyone can play chess for just five minutes (or more if they want; that’s just the minimum) and potentially wind up as part of a Guinness World Record chess title as a result.

The occasion is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the International Chess Federation, known by its French acronym, “FIFE” (for Fédération Internationale des Échecs). Commemorating the centennial milestone, the group set out to set a Guinness World Record for the most games of chess played in 100 hours.

The goal, according to André Vögtlin, president of the Swiss Chess Federation & FIDE Chairman Social Commission, who talked with me this week over WhatsApp as he ate lunch in a restaurant on the Champs-Élysées in Paris: 1 million games.

Here’s the how-to: If you happen to be really into chess, and you can find one of the official in-person registered chess events FIDE is including in 107 countries around the world, reach out, and go play. If you’re only finding out about this at the last minute, you can also play online at Chess.com, Lichess.org, or one of several other official partners. In order for your game to count, you have to play a game that lasts at least five minutes. The 24-hour qualfiying period begins at midnight local time in Lausanne, Switzerland on July 20, and continues until midnight the following day. Don’t forget time zones: There’s a six-hour difference from New York, for example.

Now, I’m certainly going to participate. In fact, chess probably one of my less harmful vices, but I’ve been known to sit down to play a game or two of chess online only to realize that an hour or more has gone by, and I have a lot of other things I have to do.

As much as I like the game itself, I’m also interested in this story because of the way that FIFE is using widespread participation as a smart way to attract attention to its anniversary and its effort. For example, I don’t think I’d be anywhere near as likely to have decided to share this story with you if FIFE had decided to try to set a record using only players who had registered ahead of time, or who had some previous association with the group.

Instead, it’s the idea that anyone can participate that caught my attention, and that might offer some inspiration for a similar attempt (even if on a smaller scale), in your organization.

With that in mind, the Guinness World Records people say they maintain about 65,000 records, including: most people floating in a line unassisted together (a group of 1,941 people in Argentina, in 2017).

most people buzzing simultaneously and waving foam fingers (1,661, achieved by students and alumni at Delaware State University in 2019).

most people dyeing eggs together (582, organized by a radio station in Washington State, in 2014). You’ll also find things like the tallest living human being (a man named Sultan Kösen, 8 feet, 2.8 inches) and the most trees hugged in one hour (a Ghanaese student named who hugged 1,123 trees, working out to 19 per minute).

But, I think the group ones are most interesting for our purposes.

Browse the site for a bit, search a few random ideas, and I’ll bet more than a few readers might come up with a fun record to try to recruit people to try to break–and get some solid marketing for your business in the process. In fact, if you decide to do this, let me know, so I can consider putting in for a record for most world record attempts inspired by a single article. Everyone who reads can be a part of it.

Otherwise, see you on Saturday for chess. True, I lose more than I win, but at least we’ll all be able to say afterward that we’re part of a record.

