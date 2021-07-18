Hard to believe, but we've reached the second half of 2021. To mark the occasion, and to continue my plan to share 365 inspirational quotes this year, here are 31 inspiring and thoughtful quotes about second halves and comebacks.
If you like this, you might also like to download my free ebook, 365 Top Inspirational Quotes for 2021.
- "Basically, the first half of life is writing the text, and the second half is writing the commentary on that text." -- Richard Rohr
- "I had prepared myself for the second half of my life [to be] filled with other passions that don't include being in front of the camera. And then all of a sudden I got more work and more work and more work. And I went, Well maybe things have shifted.' And I think they have." -- Sandra Bullock
- "It isn't the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it's the pebble in your shoe." -- Muhammad Ali
- "Life might be a race against time but it is enriched when we rise above our instincts and stop the clock to process and understand what we are doing and why. A wise decision requires reflection, and reflection requires a pause." -- Frank Partnoy
- "It's been phenomenal, but everybody keeps congratulating me on my resurgence and my big comeback. I haven't been away, guys. I've been working steadily for the last 63 years." -- Betty White
- "Our first half is about how to make a living, and our second half has the promise of being about how to make a life." -- Bob Buford
- "You spend the first part of your life collecting things ... and the second half getting rid of them." -- Isabel Allende
- "It's not too late for a new beginning." -- Eleanor Brownn
- "For the first half of your life each minute feels like a year, but for the second half, each year feels like a minute." -- Melanie Gideon
- "For is it not possible that middle age can be looked upon as a period of second flowering, second growth, even a kind of second adolescence? It is true that society in general does not help one accept this interpretation of the second half of life." -- Anne Morrow Lindbergh
- "The first half of life is learning to be an adult. The second half is learning to be a child." -- Pablo Picasso
- "For the first half of your life, people tell you what you should do; for the second half, they tell you what you should have done." -- Richard J. Needham
- "I feel blessed to have as many comebacks as I can." - Paula Abdul
- "I've grown most not from victories, but from setbacks. If winning is God's reward, then losing is how he teaches us." - Serena Williams
- "Just as in the second part of a verse, bad poets seek a thought to fit their rhyme, so in the second half of their lives people tend to become more anxious about finding actions, positions, relationships that fit those of their earlier lives, so that everything harmonizes quite well on the surface: but their lives are no longer ruled by a strong thought, and instead, in its place, comes the intention of finding a rhyme." -- Friedrich Nietzsche
- "I'm always making a comeback but nobody ever tells me where I've been." -- Billie Holiday
- "I began the second half of my life by making coffee." -- Graeme Simsion
- "To have a comeback, you have to have a setback." -- Mr. T
- "In the game of life, nothing is less important than the score at halftime." -- Andy Andrews
- "You can spend the entire second half of your life recovering from the mistakes of the first half." -- Saul Bellow
- "The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning." -- Pele
- "If you could fly backwards into the past at the rate of one year per second, it would take you about half an hour to reach the time of Christ, and a little over three weeks to get back to the beginnings of human life. But it would take you twenty years to reach the dawn of the Cambrian period." -- Bill Bryson
- "Somebody may beat me, but they are going to have to bleed to do it." -- Steve Prefontaine
- "If you don't fall, how are you going to know what getting up is like?" -- Steph Curry
- "People say, 'When are you making this comeback?' I say, 'It's not a comeback, it's a record.' They say, 'Where have you been all these years?' I say, 'I've been making records.'" -- Billy Squier
- "Your setback is just a setup for your comeback." -- Steve Harvey
- "In the second half of life the necessity is imposed of recognizing no longer the validity of our former ideals but of their contraries. Of perceiving the error in what was previously our conviction, of sensing the untruth in what was our truth, and of weighing the degree of opposition, and even of hostility, in what we took to be love." -- Carl Jung
- "During my 18 years, I came to bat almost 10,000 times. I struck out about 1,700 times and walked maybe 1,800 times. You figure a ballplayer will average about 500 at-bats a season. That means I played seven years without ever hitting the ball." -- Mickey Mantle
- "Comeback is a good word, man." -- Mickey Rourke
- "Looking back, yes, I made too many comebacks. But each comeback I was 100 percent sure that I would win. I never came back for the money, because I didn't need it. The adulation, I was getting anyway in other spheres. But I'm a guy who likes to see how close he can get to the edge of the mountain. That's what makes me tick." -- Sugar Ray Leonard
- "I recently learned that in an average lifetime a person walks about sixty-five thousand miles. That's two and a half times around the world. I wonder where your steps will take you. I wonder how you'll use the rest of the miles you're given." -- Fred Rogers
(Don't forget the free ebook: 365 Inspirational Quotes for 2021.
Jul 18, 2021