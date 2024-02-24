Warren Buffett released the latest Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter Saturday.
It's the first one since Buffett's right-hand-man, Charlie Munger, died at age 99. In a full-page introduction, Buffett called Munger "the architect" of Berkshire's success:
Charlie never sought to take credit for his role as creator but instead let me take the bows and receive the accolades.
In a way his relationship with me was part older brother, part loving father.
Even when he knew he was right, he gave me the reins, and when I blundered he never--never--reminded me of my mistake.
Now, most people will read the letter and focus on things like Berkshire's financial performance (up 28% in the last quarter), and the $167.6 billion in cash that Berkshire is holding onto.
But, I find that I'm always looking for something deeper.