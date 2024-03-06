Whole Foods Market Just Made a Big Announcement, and 1 Key Detail Made Me Laugh

You think you have a Whole Foods Market near you? Not like this, you don’t!

My favorite jokes are the subtle ones that the universe creates and that take a long time to get to the true punchline.

Like this one about Steve Jobs that spans decades.

Now, I think we have a new one — a cosmic joke that began back in the early 2000s, with a punchline that only became apparent this week. It goes like this: Back when I lived in Washington, I had a neighbor who came from Manhattan and whose family couldn’t believe anyone would ever voluntarily leave New York. Once his mother was bragging about a new grocery store near their apartment.

Neighbor’s mom: You wouldn’t believe this store. Only in New York can a place like this succeed. Every fruit and vegetable. Food from all over the world. Someone said she could spend her whole paycheck! Neighbor: Wait. Do you mean Whole Foods Market? Mom, we have Whole Foods Market here, too.

Neighbor’s mom (defensively): Well. (Pause). Not like this, you don’t!

I loved that story, since it seems like such a New York thing to say. And I also love the fact that literally two decades later, we have a new punchline. Because this week, Whole Foods Market announced they’re going to try a brand new, urban footprint version of their iconic stores — and sure enough, it starts only in New York City! Here’s how the company, which is owned by Amazon, explains it:

Whole Foods Market announced today that it is introducing a new, quick-shop store format designed to provide customers in urban neighborhoods a quick, convenient shopping experience with easier access to the fresh, high-quality offerings they expect from Whole Foods Market. The new format, called Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, will initially launch on the Upper East Side in Manhattan with additional locations in New York City to follow.

The first store, located at 1175 Third Avenue, is expected to open this year.

Following the New York City launch, Whole Foods Market plans to bring the format to other cities across the country. The big difference people will notice, besides the slightly different name, is that Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations will be a lot smaller than the typical Whole Foods Market: between 7,000 to 14,000 square feet, making them 25 to 50 percent the size of a typical 40,000-square foot legacy Whole Foods Market.

It seems there will be an emphasis on “grab-and-go meals and snacks, weekly essentials, and a quick, easy destination to pick up ingredients to complete a meal,” although the locations will function as a full grocery store, just with a smaller footprint.

The first Manhattan Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will also be the first in Manhattan to include Juice & Java: “a venue for coffee, tea, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and various desserts,” as Whole Foods describes it. “At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles, ” said Christina Minardi, executive vice president for growth and development for Whole Foods Market and Amazon.

Whole Foods also emphasized that it wants the Daily Shop locations to be in addition to the larger Whole Foods Markets that already exist in big cities. New York City has 17 regular, larger-version Whole Foods Markets already.

It makes very good sense from a business perspective, too. Urban shoppers likely shop differently from those in suburban and rural areas. They’re more used to hitting a market every day or two for more short-term needs. They also might well have less storage space in smaller apartments and living areas. Besides, being out of your apartment and moving around the neighborhood is simply an inherent part of living in the big city.

No matter what industry you’re in, I think there’s a good lesson to take to heart: Is there a way you can adapt what you offer to meet the needs of specific kinds of customers, while maintaining your core offerings for your legacy customers?

Whole Foods Market has 500 locations around the country. Chances are, you have one near where you live. But unless you live in New York (for now anyway), it’s finally true: Not like this, you don’t!

