Why Are the Boston Celtics So Good? They Keep Quoting This Stanford Psychologist’s 2006 Book

‘I’m a big reader … It just meshed with a lot of what I thought was important to be a successful coach.’

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.. Photo: Getty Images

The year was 2006. The current president of the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, was still an assistant coach in college.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was playing for his high school team. Celtics players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were still in elementary school.

Meanwhile, at Stanford University, a psychology professor named Carol Dweck was publishing a book called Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, that would become crucial to the Celtics’ future. As Stevens explained years ago in a recently resurfaced interview:

“I’m a big reader, and as I was starting to be a head coach, that’s when Mindset came out, the book, and I read it. It just meshed with a lot of what I thought was important to be a successful coach.”

Now, with the Celtics in the NBA Finals trying to win their 18th league championship (but just the first in 16 years), it’s worth a look at Dweck’s book.

Her central concept — the idea of developing a “growth mindset” — might help you much as it seems to have helped the Celtics. Growth mindset vs. fixed mindset

So, what’s a growth mindset? It’s most easily explained by comparing it to what it is not: a fixed mindset. A growth mindset starts from the perspective that while some people may be more naturally gifted in some areas, that it’s what they do with those innate abilities — and how they develop and build on them over time — that has the biggest effect on their ultimate success.

starts from the perspective that while some people may be more naturally gifted in some areas, that it’s what they do with those innate abilities — and how they develop and build on them over time — that has the biggest effect on their ultimate success. A fixed mindset, on the other hand, assumes that human traits are largely innate. Either you’re born intelligent, or athletic, or artistic, or you’re not, and the biggest key to success is simply how much talent you started out with. Dweck likes to use Albert Einstein as an example.

Someone with a fixed mindset might conclude that Einstein was simply one of the most brilliant people to walk the planet. But someone with a growth mindset might conclude that yes, he had innate intelligence, but what mattered much more was how he learned to solve extraordinarily complicated problems. How do you handle failure?

Importantly, Dweck suggests that many individual people might not know on their own whether they’ve adopted a fixed mindset or a growth mindset. But, she says that their reaction to failure is a good barometer.

To put it very simply, a person who takes failure very hard, and who gets discouraged, or even avoids taking chances for fear of failure might have a fixed mindset. They might be inclined to take failure as proof that whatever innate gifts the person thought they had were overstated, which can be damaging to their sense of self.

But a person who takes failure more in stride and demonstrates resilience might have learned to adopt a growth mindset. In that case: (a) failure is seen as potentially hard, but all part of the game of improving, and

(b) innate traits matter much less to one’s sense of self in the first place. Hey, have you read this book?

So, let’s bring this back to the Celtics.

For one thing, having come across the old Stevens interview about Dweck’s book (h/t to Jeff Clark of Celtics Blog , who has written a lot about this over the years), I went down a rabbit hole of seeing just how often the phrase “growth mindset” comes up within the Celtics’ leadership. As an example, Stevens once revealed that he mentioned the book during his very first meeting with Brown, before the Celtics even chose him with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. (Brown had already read Mindset and knew it well, according to a report.)

Or how about a more recent example? Here’s Mazzulla talking about Brown after the Celtics beat the Mavericks on Wednesday to go up 3-0 in the Finals: “How can I explain Jaylen? The guy just has a growth mindset. He just wants to get better. He yearns to get better. He’s not afraid to face his weaknesses on the court.

So when you have that type of mindset, you’re just going to be able to take on every situation that the game brings you ...” Success can be a very long game

Look, the Celtics are a very talented team. They’ve had a couple of breaks, but a team doesn’t go 15-3 in the playoffs — that’s just three losses in 18 games — unless they’re very, very good.

Also, Stevens is apparently known for being a voracious reader, so it’s not as if Dweck’s work is the only key ingredient. (Although it’s worth noting that when he arrived in Boston in 2007, one of the first things Stevens did was reportedly to give out copies of Dweck’s book to everyone on the team staff.) And I don’t think anyone would suggest that a growth mindset is anybody’s only key to success. Ironically, when I’ve talked about growth mindset in the past I’ve used my personal lack of any basketball ability as an example–let’s just say it would take an awful lot of growth for me to become even mildly pasable.

Still, almost every time I’ve written about Dweck’s work and the concept of a growth mindset in the past, I’ve heard from readers who found it fascinating. In many cases, they realized they’d had a fixed mindset, and they wondered how their lives might have been different if they could adopt a growth mindset instead.

My reply then, and as the Celtics are proving now, is that the point of a growth mindset is — well, growth. And that means that achieving the success that really matters is sometimes a very long game. (Note: I updated this article to reflect the Celtics’ loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday evening. Game 5 is Monday.)

