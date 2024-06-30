Why Do You Want to Own a Chick-fil-A Restaurant? This Is the Best Answer Ever

You can see why this kind of answer would stick out.

This is an article about how to get a Chick-fil-A franchise, but there’s also a big takeaway that could change your life for the better — and maybe the lives of other people you care about.

It’s about the single most important question that they ask during Chick-fil-A franchisee interviews, and how successful people answer it — along with how you can use that question as inspiration, even if you’ve never eaten at a Chick-fil-A.

The question they ask over and over in franchisee interviews is simply: “Why do you want to own and operate a Chick-fil-A franchise restaurant?” The reason they ask it so often is to track the candidates’ answers over time and ensure that people have thought it through deeply.

In short, I think they want to know if applicants know what they’re getting into.

Now, imagine if you could recruit trusted friends or mentors, who would push you, over and over again, to explain your reasons for making big, life-changing decisions before you actually committed yourself: Hey, that’s awesome you got engaged. Tell me why it is that you’re so sure that this person is “the one.”

That’s really great that you’re applying to those graduate programs. Can you tell me why you’re so interested?

Or else here’s a great one if you’re interviewing someone for a job: You have an interesting background. Out of all the jobs and all the things you could do in the next few years, why do you want to work for us? If you can articulate a great reason over and over, maybe you’re more likely to be making a good decision. But if you can’t, isn’t it better to realize earlier rather than later?

So let’s get back to Chick-fil-A. You should know that getting a Chick-fil-A franchise is one of those things in life that is much harder to do statistically than many people would realize. With thousands of applicants for a chain that opens a few dozen restaurants each year, we’re looking at a 1% success rate, at best.

Why so many applicants? Maybe because Chick-fil-A requires only a $10,000 franchise fee, compared to as much as millions for other brands. Plus, some reports suggest that Chick-fil-A owner-operators can make as much as $300,000 per year. So there are probably a lot of people who hear those kinds of numbers and think: Heck, I like chicken. I like to eat in restaurants. I’ll bet I could do this!

But, it’s clear that Chick-fil-A has a good idea of what they’re looking for in successful franchise applicants’ backgrounds. In fact, at this point, I suspect they know what to look for when they ask the “why?” question.

All of which brings us to a brand new Chick-fil-A franchisee that the chain was eager to talk about, along with a statistic worth knowing, and perhaps the perfect answer to the “why?” question that sparked this whole thing. First, meet Brandon Brusenhan, who recently became the owner-operator of a Chick-fil-A franchise in Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.

When you look at his biography, one big thing jumps out: it’s the fact that Brusenhan has worked at Chick-fil-A in one capacity or another for a very long time — starting as a teenager working at an Oklahoma Chick-fil-A where his mother was the general manager.

I’m not going to repeat the entire story here, but Chick-fil-A describes “the exact moment” that sparked his interest in one day getting a franchise: an evening when he worked at an event hosted in the restaurant, for which he needed to wear a necktie. Not knowing how to tie one himself, he looked around for help, and the person who jumped in was Bubba Cathy, who is the executive vice president and chairman of Chick-fil-A Inc., and the son of original Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy.

You can see how that kind of answer to the “why?” question would stick out.

I asked Chick-fil-A for a few more details. One data point is that fully 76 percent of successful franchise candidates over the past two years previously worked at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. So that’s apparently one way to up your odds. Granted, I’m sure they didn’t all have stories about being personally tutored by the chain’s senior executive leadership as a teenager, but I imagine they would all have answers that showed their familiarity with what it’s like to work in and even lead a Chick-fil-A.

Look this is why people date before they get married (usually!), and why they might consider taking one or two introductory classes if they’re smart, before borrowing a ton of money to get a graduate degree.

It’s also one of the main reasons you might ask someone a similar question in a job interview: to learn how much they know about you and your business. Nobody wants to be the 100th employer someone applied to on a whim, maybe even just hoping to use your offer as leverage with someone else. Asking them your version of the “why?” question over and over can help reveal those applicants.

Look, there are some things in life I am good at, but I would absolutely not be good at running a Chick-fil-A.

It would be comical, in fact, so let me go on record, not for the first time, and tell Chick-fil-A that if I ever apply for this myself, you should absolutely reject me. (Unless you just think it would be funny.) But if you have people who apply to work for your business, who look like they can do the job well on paper, and who can give you a well-thought-out explanation for why they want it, what they’ve learned, and why they think their skills align, then at the very least, you’ve probably got some very good candidates.

No “how I learned to tie a tie” stories required. Although come to think of it, that might not hurt. I mean, we know it worked once.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.